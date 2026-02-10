"Psycho Killer" Tickets Go On Sale Alongside a New Poster and Promo

The 20th Century Studios film opens later this month.

Tickets are now on sale for 20th Century Studios' Psycho Killer, along with the debut of a new promo and poster for the upcoming horror-thriller.

What's Happening:

You can now pre-order tickets for Psycho Killer, the attention-getting title (and toe-tapping title, once you think of the great Talking Heads song) for the new horror-thriller opening on February 20.

Accompanying the ticket on sale is a new 30-second promo.

Psycho Killer stars Georgina Campbell, reuniting her with producer Roy Lee after the two previously both worked together on another 20th Century Studios horror film, 2022's acclaimed Barbarian.

Seven screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker wrote the script for Psycho Killer, which is directed by Gavin Polone.

You can also check out the film's new poster.

In Psycho Killer, following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible (James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.

Psycho Killer, which also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, is written by Andrew Kevin Walker and produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.