Disney Becomes First Studio to Cross Billion-Dollar Worldwide Box Office Threshold in 2026
With a new release from 20th Century Fox pushing the count over the edge.
After this weekend’s holiday box-office takes, Disney is the first major studio to cross the billion-dollar threshold in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is about to be the first major motion picture studio that will cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office in 2026, only seven weeks into the year.
- According to a report from Deadline, the Walt Disney Animation Studios smash-hit Zootopia 2 will exit its 12th weekend in theaters worldwide taking in $16.7 million, bringing the global total take for that movie to $1.82 billion. If the film crosses the $2 billion mark, it will be the first major American animated film to do so on its initial theatrical run.
- Unsurprisingly, Avatar: Fire and Ash is on approach to taking in $400 million domestically, but is on track to take in $3.8 million over the weekend keeping it just short of that mark with $396.1 million, with more coming from worldwide markets - bringing the global total to $1.459 billion after nine weekends in theaters.
- It’s Sam Raimi’s Send Help that is helping Disney push past that billion-dollar threshold, with the 20th Century Studios film taking in $14.5 million this weekend globally, across 51 territories. $9 million came from stateside screenings, with the global take in two weeks coming in at $73.8 million. The movie cost $40 million to produce.
A Big Year Ahead:
- This is just the beginning of the year ahead for the Walt Disney Company in the theatrical space. 2026 will see the release of hugely anticipated titles that will likely only push these box office numbers even higher.
- Immediately, one might think of the next big entry from Marvel Studios, Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to release on December 18th, 2026 and will likely help push those 2027 numbers as well.
- The 2026 numbers could spare it though, as earlier in the year we will see another entry from the Star Wars universe when The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22nd.
- Shortly thereafter, Pixar will drop the fifth entry in their flagship franchise, with Toy Story 5 on June 19th. Earlier in the year, the already viral animated film, Hoppers, hits theaters in just a few weeks on March 6th.
- Fans will revisit when of their favorites when The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits screens on May 1st, and Walt Disney Animation Studios will drop a new original that we’ll likely hear more about later in the year, with Hexed on November 25th.
- It’s another live-action adaptation of a Walt Disney Animation Studios film that will likely push the numbers even higher, when the live-action Moana hits theaters on July 10th.
