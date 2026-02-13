Searchlight Pictures Gives Release Date to "Wild Horse Nine" from Director Martin McDonagh
Details on the film itself are scarce, but we now know when it will be released.
Searchlight Pictures have revealed the release date for Wild Horse Nine, the latest film from The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh.
What's Happening:
- Wild Horse Nine is set to be released by Searchlight Pictures on November 6, 2026.
- The plot of the film, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, has been kept tightly under wraps.
- However, Deadline reports that the story is set in 1973 Chile and follows two CIA agents who face a trust-testing journey from Santiago to Easter Island.
- Filming has been taking place in Rapa Nui, the indigenous name for Easter Island, due to its incomparable cultural landscape and its remote setting.
- The cast of Wild Horse Nine includes John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, with Tom Waits, and Parker Posey.
- Wild Horse Nine is produced by Searchlight Pictures, Blueprint Pictures, and Film4.
