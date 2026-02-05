"Is This Thing On?" Strikes a Powerful Chord with Critics Ahead of Digital Release

Is This Thing On digital? It will be soon!

Is This Thing On?, Searchlight Pictures’ emotionally resonant new film that’s striking a chord with critics and audiences alike as it prepares to arrive on digital platforms February 10, followed by 4K Blu-ray and DVD on March 17.

What’s Happening:

An intimate and deeply human exploration of long-term relationships, Is This Thing On? follows Alex (Will Arnett) and Tess (Laura Dern) as they navigate the unraveling of their marriage, not through explosive fights, but through the slower, quieter realization that something has shifted. Facing middle age and an impending divorce, Alex searches for renewed purpose by stepping into New York City’s stand-up comedy scene, while Tess reckons with the sacrifices she made for her family and the identity she set aside along the way.

Together, they’re forced to redefine love, partnership, and co-parenting, asking whether connection can survive.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born, Maestro), the film has been widely praised for its emotional precision and honesty. Critics have taken note, with Newsweek’s Billie Melissa calling Arnett and Dern “magnetic,” and Deadline’s Pete Hammond praising the film as “exceptionally crafted.”

That craftsmanship has translated into a strong reception across the board, earning Is This Thing On? an 86% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, along with multiple film festival recognitions, a testament to its resonance with both critics and mature audiences.

Cooper’s collaborative approach shaped the film’s authenticity. “Bradley’s openness invited us to explore the mess and mystery of love,” Dern shared, underscoring the emotional trust at the core of the production.

Set against the backdrop of New York’s stand-up comedy clubs, the film uses comedy as both a narrative device and a coping mechanism. To prepare, Arnett spent six weeks writing and performing stand-up nightly in real comedy clubs, blurring the line between character and experience.

Arnett also co-wrote the screenplay with Cooper and Mark Chappell (See How They Run), based on a story inspired by real-life experiences from Arnett, Chappell, and John Bishop. The result is a film that feels lived-in, raw, and quietly hopeful.

The film’s emotional depth is further elevated by an all-star supporting cast that includes Andra Day, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, and Scott Icenogle, Hayes’ real-life husband, adding an extra layer of authenticity to their performances.

Rather than offering easy answers, Is This Thing On? presents a multifaceted portrait of rediscovery of passions, identities, and versions of love that don’t always look the way we expect them to.

Fans picking up the film on home release can also explore the included bonus feature:

“Mic Drop: Making Is This Thing On?” A behind-the-scenes look at the inspirations behind the story, featuring candid conversations with the cast and filmmakers about love, loss, creative risk-taking, and the development of the film’s comedy sets. Bonus features may vary by product and retailer.

