Ready or Not: Here Comes a New Trailer for Searchlight Pictures' "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come"

Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton team up in the anticipated horror sequel.

Whether you're ready or not, here comes a new trailer for Searchlight Pictures' highly-anticipated sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

What's Happening:

  • The second trailer and a new poster for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come have arrived ahead of the film's release next month.
  • A sequel to 2019’s ridiculously fun comedic horror film, Ready or Not 2 has Weaving reprising her role from the original as Grace, who last we saw had survived a night of being hunted by her rich new in-laws as part of a satanic ritual that gave them their money and power.
  • Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.
  • The cast also includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Shawn Hatosy, Nestor Carbonell and Olivia Cheng.

