Disney Expected to Debut New "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Trailer with Super Bowl; "Toy Story 5" Possible Too

But "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will be sitting this one out.

The next big look at The Mandalorian and Grogu looks to be arriving with the Super Bowl.

What's Happening:

Variety is reporting that The Mandalorian and Grogu is among the films expected to have a coveted Super Bowl ad, with the debut of a new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars film.

In a curious move, after the first teaser trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu debuted back in September, rather than release something completely new alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash, the same teaser was the one playing with that film, but with a new opening and closing added. That being the case, presumably, this will be the first truly new trailer since September.

On the Disney front, there is also the possibility of an ad for Toy Story 5 with the Super Bowl as well, according to Variety.

However, sitting out the Super Bowl for sure will be Avengers: Doomsday and the Marvel Studios-produced/Sony released Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Doomsday isn't too surprising, given the recent four different teasers that movie got over the holidays and that the film itself doesn't open until December. But many expected the Super Bowl would be when Sony would debut the first Brand New Day teaser, since there hasn't been one as yet and the movie opens in July.

Given Brand New Day won't have a Super Bowl ad, I wonder if the first teaser still debuts just a day or two later online, leading into the February 13th opening of Sony's animated film, Goat, so that it can play in theaters before that movie.

Other movies expected to run trailers during the Super Bowl are Universal's Disclosure Day, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Minions 3 and Paramount's Scream 7. Lionsgate may also have an ad for Michael (which just debuted a new trailer), while Warner Bros., like Sony, likely won't be purchasing any Super Bowl ad time, but will tease Supergirl during Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl this weekend.

Super Bowl LX is this Sunday, February 8.