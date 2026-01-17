Marvel Studios Thanks Fans for One Billion Views On Teaser Trailers, Continues Countdown to "Avengers: Doomsday"

Who isn't excited for this movie? While we're at it, who isn't in this movie?

The countdown continues... Avengers: Doomsday is just over 11 months away, and Marvel Studios took the time to thank fans for so enthusiastically engaging with the movie's four exciting teaser trailers that recently dropped. More details below.

What's happening:

In a new short video uploaded to its social media feeds, Marvel Studios has thanked its fans for watching the four Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers over a billion times total.

On the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, you can also check in on exactly how much time is remaining until the opening of Avengers: Doomsday (on Friday, December 18th of this year) with a handy countdown timer, embedded below.

Let's review the four teaser trailers that have drawn so much interest from fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which played in theaters alongside James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash from the also-Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

The first trailer heralded the return of actor Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America, and revealed that Steve and Peggy Carter have had a baby in the past that the character returned to at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The second trailer focused on the character of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who also has a new-- adopted-- child of his own, as depicted in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The third trailer might have been the most exciting for longtime fans of Marvel movies, as it saw the return of Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier AKA Professor X, Sir Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr AKA Magneto, and James Marsden as Scott Summers AKA Cyclops from the X-Men series of films.

Lastly, the fourth trailer catches us up with Shuri (Letitia Wright), Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), and M'Baku (Winston Duke) from the Black Panther movies, as they meet Ben Grimm AKA The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

As of this writing, there are 11 months and one day remaining until Avengers: Doomsday.

More Avengers: Doomsday News: