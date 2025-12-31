Video: Laughing Place Presents Our Top 26 Most Highly Anticipated Disney Things Coming In 2026

Can you guess what our #1 choice is?

It's that time of year again, when we look forward to what the next 12 months will bring us from The Walt Disney Company and its many subsidiaries. The staff of Laughing Place has cast a very methodical vote to determine which 26 Disney things we are most excited about in the calendar year of 2026.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as we count down the 26 biggest Disney things coming in 2026, or you can simply scroll down to read the list.

Watch Laughing Place's 26 Most Highly Anticipated Disney Things Coming in 2026:

26 - Only Murders In the Building season 6 (Hulu)

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will return for another round of homicidal hijinks, and this time they're headed to London! (late 2026)

25 - Bluey's Best Day Ever (Disneyland Resort)

Everyone's favorite blue dog will be taking over the Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland with plenty of fun surprises. (March 22nd)

24 - Paradise season 2 (Hulu)

This Sterling K. Brown-starring post-apocalyptic political thriller from creator Dan Fogelman is returning for another round of spine-tingling episodes. (February 23rd)

23 - The Punisher Special Presentation (Disney+)

After reappearing in Daredevil: Born Again, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) will be taking center stage once more in this one-shot from Marvel Studios, perhaps serving as a precursor to the character's appearance in Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. (summer 2026)

22 - Regal View Restaurant & Lounge (Disneyland Paris)

Dine with Disney Princesses while enjoying breathtaking views of Adventure Bay. (March 29th)

21 - X-Men '97 season 2 (Disney+)

Those mighty Marvel mutants are returning for more animated adventures on the small screen. (summer 2026)

20 - Disneyland Handcrafted (Disney+)

This new documentary from Leslie Iwerks (The Imagineering Story) will explore the art and craftsmanship that went into construction Walt Disney's original Magic Kingdom in the mid-1950s. (January 2026)

19 - Hexed (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

It's always exciting to get a new feature-length film from Disney Animation, and this one promises to be full of magic and whimsy. (November 25th)

18 - VisionQuest (Disney+)

Near the end of the popular WandaVision miniseries from 2021, Paul Bettany's MCU android character Vision reemerged in his new, all-white form. That adventure will continue in this new limited series, rounding out a trilogy that included 2024's Agatha All Along. (TBA 2026)

17 - Daredevil: Born Again season 2 (Disney+)

Our favorite blind lawyer with super-senses Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is back to battle the bad guys of Hell's Kitchen once more. (March 2026)

16 - Disney Cascade of Lights (Disneyland Paris)

This spectacular new nighttime water and fireworks show will utilize over 350 drones on Adventure Bay at the soon-to-be-renamed Disney Adventure World theme park. (March 29th)

15 - Hoppers (Pixar Animation Studios)

Could humans transfer their minds into the bodies of animals? This very fun-looking new Pixar movie explores that idea with the voice talents of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Meryl Streep, Dave Franco, and more. (March 6th)

14 - Wonder Man (Disney+)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its small-screen exploits with this tale of an actor seeking the role of a superhero and secretly harboring super powers himself. Plus, Sir Ben Kingsley returns as Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. (January 27th)

13 - New magic coming to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (Walt Disney World)

This Magic Kingdom favorite is getting a highly anticipated upgrade with new features like the glowing Rainbow Caverns and a smoother ride experience. (spring 2026)

12 - Toy Story 5 (Pixar Animation Studios)

Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and the gang are back for another big-screen adventure, and this time they have to deal with the idea that toys may just not be as popular as they used to, thanks to the advent of screen-based technological devices for kids. (June 19th)

11 - Soarin' Across America (Disney Parks)

We've soared over California and around the world, and now it's time to do the same for this great nation of ours, in celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary. (summer 2026)

10 - Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run update (Disney Parks)

Arriving as a tie-in to Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, this update to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction will send Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios guests to new Star Wars locations, plus provide different tasks for Engineers aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy. (May 22nd)

9 - New magic coming to Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin (Walt Disney World)

A new support robot character named Buddy is coming to this popular Magic Kingdom attraction, in addition to redesigned vehicles, handheld blasters, and more exciting new features. (spring 2026)

8 - New audio-animatronic figures coming to Frozen Ever After (Walt Disney World)

At long last, we can say goodbye to those unpopular projected faces and hello to much more lifelike versions of Anna and Elsa as they welcome EPCOT guests to Arendelle. (February 2026)

7 - World of Frozen (Disneyland Paris)

This immersive new land at Disney Adventure World is sure to put a smile on any theme park fan's face, even those who don't consider themselves Frozen fans. Just check out that walking, talking, life-size Olaf. (March 29th)

6 - The Magic of Disney Animation (Walt Disney World)

Now that Star Wars Launch Bay has shut its doors at Disney's Hollywood Studios, guests can welcome back this all-new version of an interactive attraction that closed over a decade ago and explored how animated films are made by the House of Mouse. (summer 2026)

5 - The Mandalorian and Grogu (Lucasfilm)

Din Djarin and his young ward (nicknamed "Baby Yoda" by fans before we learned his real name) are ready to leap off of Disney+ and onto the big screen, to be joined by Sigourney Weaver as New Republic Colonel Ward and Steve Blum as Garazeb "Zeb" Orellios from Star Wars Rebels. (May 22nd)

4 - Disney Adventure (Disney Cruise Line)

This new ship being added to the fleet will feature the Disney Cruise Line's first-ever roller coaster and unique themed neighborhoods such as Marvel Landing and San Fransokyo Street. (March 10th)

3 - The Muppet Show Event Special (Disney+)

It's time to meet the Muppets all over again as Kermit the Frog (currently performed by Matt Vogel), Miss Piggy (Eric Jacobson), the Great Gonzo (Dave Goelz), and all their wacky friends return to the Muppet Theater for another episode of their famous variety show. And let's not forget their very special guest star, Sabrina Carpenter. Yaaaaaaaaay! (February 4th)

2 - Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets (Walt Disney World)

Speaking of The Muppets, we can't wait for them to take over this attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Expect the Electric Mayhem, penguins, and an all-new audio-animatronic figure of Scooter as guests step aboard this already-popular roller coaster ride. (summer 2026)

1 - Avengers: Doomsday (Marvel Studios)

This is the big one, True Believers. It's the first Avengers team-up movie since 2019's Endgame, and it will see the return of actor Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, AKA the original Captain America. Plus Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, the X-Men are involved somehow, and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) is playing... Doctor Doom? All will be revealed less than one year from now. (December 18th)