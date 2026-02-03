Andrew Stanton's "In the Blink of an Eye" Gets Official Trailer Ahead of Hulu Debut at the End of February

Filmmaker Andrew Stanton has had great success when it comes to animation, working at Pixar Animation Studios for four and half decades and helping to bring life to a number of its most acclaimed and memorable feature films. In live-action, Stanton has produced more mixed results, having directed multiple excellent episodes of television, but also being responsible for the 2012 critical and commercial disappointment John Carter. But now he's taken another stab at helming a live-action feature with Hulu's new movie In the Blink of an Eye from Searchlight Pictures, and you can watch its official trailer below.

What's happening:

Today Hulu released the trailer for Searchlight Pictures' new original movie In the Blink of an Eye from director Andrew Stanton (Finding Dory, John Carter, WALL-E) and writer Colby Day (Spaceman).

The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2026 last week to poor reviews, although Laughing Place's own Alex Reif gave it 4 out of 5 stars.

In the Blink of an Eye stars Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters 2016), Rashida Jones (The Social Network), and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton).

Watch In The Blink of An Eye | Official Trailer | Hulu:

Stanton is also serving as director on Pixar Animation Studios' highly anticipated upcoming sequel Toy Story 5, which arrives in theaters this June.

In the Blink of an Eye will be released on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ about three and a half weeks from now on Friday, February 27.

