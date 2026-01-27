"Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" Moves Up its Release Date By One Week
The sequel to the 2019 Samara Weaving film now opens against "Project Hail Mary."
Disney has moved up the release date for Searchlight Pictures' Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (again).
What's Happening:
- If you're big fan of Ready or Not, as I am, you'll one happy to hear that you'll be able to see its follow-up earlier, as Disney has changed the release date for Ready or Not 2 from March 27 to March 20. This is actually the second time the sequel has been moved to an earlier slot, as it was first scheduled to open on April 10.
- The March 20th date does put Ready or Not 2 up against a potentially big film in the form of Project Hail Mary, the new movie from the Spider-Verse duo of Lord & Miller, starring Ryan Gosling. However, it's still easy to see why Disney/Searchlight felt this was preferable to March 27.
- That old date meant Ready or Not 2 would be out for only five days before the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which if it behaves like the first film did -- which went on to gross 1.36 billion -- is likely a mega-blockbuster that would dominate theaters.
- Also, Warner Bros./New Line had oddly scheduled a new movie, They Will Kill You, for March 27 that looks very similar, story-wise, to Ready or Not, so now Here I Come gets the drop on that potential direct competition.
- Featuring the return of the same writers (Guy Busick & R. Christopher Murphy) and directors (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett) as the 2019 original, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come picks up right where the first film left off, as Samara Weaving's Grace learns she's not done being hunted by rich weirdos who've made a deal with the devil. The film's cast includes Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, David Cronenberg and Elijah Wood.
