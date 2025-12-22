Disney Moves Up "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" and "Gatto" Release Dates, Pushes Back Ridley Scott's "The Dog Stars"
Horror and Pixar fans won't have to wait as long for these two highly-anticipated films. Better luck next time, Ridley Scott fans...
As 2025 comes to a close, Disney has modified the release dates of three upcoming feature films.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports a shift in release dates for three upcoming films being released by Disney through 2027.
- First up, Searchlight Pictures' highly-anticipated sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come will be hitting theater screens sooner than expected, moving up to March 27th, 2026 from April 10th, 2026.
- A sequel to 2019’s ridiculously fun comedic horror film, Ready or Not 2 has Weaving reprising her role from the original as Grace, who last we saw had survived a night of being hunted by her rich new in-laws as part of a satanic ritual that gave them their money and power.
- This time, she's joined in her quest to survive by her younger sister Faith, played by Kathryn Newton.
- Pixar's 2027 animated feature, Gatto, is also getting an earlier release – moving from June 18th, 2027 to March 5th, 2027.
- Gatto is a painterly story set in Venice about Nero, a black cat who struggles to survive in a city full of canals and superstition. Nero’s only solace is music.
- FInally, Ridley Scott's next film, The Dog Stars, has been pushed back from March 27th (which Ready or Not 2 now occupies) to August 28th, 2026.
- In a post-apocalyptic world, a virus wipes out humanity. Survivors face roaming scavengers called Reapers. Protagonist Hig, a pilot, survived the flu but lost his wife.
- The sci-fi thriller stars Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, Margaret Qualley, and Benedict Wong.
