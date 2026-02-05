Tom Lizard from Pixar's "Hoppers" Makes Character Debut at ESPN's "First Take" in San Francisco
Lizard, lizard, lizard.
A character from Pixar's Hoppers that went viral almost a year before the film's release has made his first appearance as a walk-around character.
What's Happening:
- For nearly a year now, the sound of "lizard, lizard, lizard" has been a viral sound on TikTok and over social media thanks to a fun tease for Hoppers at the end of Pixar's last film, Elio.
- Clearly sensing the popularity of the character, whose name is Tom Lizard, Disney has created a walk-around version, who made his first appearance today at ESPN's live broadcast of First Take in San Francisco.
- We were on hand at the event to get some pictures of the lovable Tom.
- Tom was also holding a sign sporting his name, for those who may have been unaware.
- Another sign also asked if anyone has seen Jon Hamm? The actor does appear in the film, but I still can't wait to find out what that means!
- Tom was also spotted taking a picture with Mina Kimes, NFL analyst, senior writer, podcast host and television contributor for ESPN.
- Of course, he got to take selfies with other fans as well.
- Luckily for him, it looks like he could be spotted on the First Take broadcast — so the stunt worked!
- There's no word yet on if Tom Lizard will be meeting guests at the Disney Parks, but given the costume was created – we'd imagine it's a pretty strong possibility!
About Pixar's Hoppers:
- In Hoppers, we’ll follow Mabel – a nature student – who grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma – but now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it.
- That’s when she discovers the Hoppers – scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry.
- The voice cast also includes Meryl Streep (Insect Queen), Dave Franco (Titus), Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Ego Nwodim (Fish Queen), Vanessa Bayer (Diane), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Nichole Sakura (Reptile Queens), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Bird King), Steve Purcell (Amphibian King), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard),
- Catch Hoppers in theaters everywhere when it arrives on March 6, 2026.
