"Music by John Williams" Wins Grammy Award for Best Music Film
Explore the history and career of one of the most prolific composers of our time.
Music by John Williams, a documentary film honoring the Star Wars and Indiana Jones composer, just won the Grammy Award for Best Music Film.
What’s Happening:
- Today, February 1st, the biggest night in music AKA The Grammys honors some of this year’s best achievements.
- This includes the award for Best Music Film, which was awarded to Music by John Williams.
- Created by Lucasfilm, the film explores the life, career, and creative process of legendary composer John Williams.
- It traces his journey from jazz pianist and studio musician to the most influential film composer of the modern era.
- The documentary breaks down how Williams uses themes and leitmotifs to shape characters, emotions, and entire worlds.
- It features behind-the-scenes stories from iconic scores like Star Wars, Jaws, E.T., Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, and Schindler’s List.
- Major filmmakers and collaborators, especially Steven Spielberg, reflect on their long creative partnerships with him.
- Congratulations to John Williams and the team behind Music by John Williams.
- You can check out the documentary on Disney+ now!
Read More Awards: