"Music by John Williams" Wins Grammy Award for Best Music Film

Explore the history and career of one of the most prolific composers of our time.

Music by John Williams, a documentary film honoring the Star Wars and Indiana Jones composer, just won the Grammy Award for Best Music Film. 

What’s Happening:

  • Today, February 1st, the biggest night in music AKA The Grammys honors some of this year’s best achievements. 
  • This includes the award for Best Music Film, which was awarded to Music by John Williams
  • Created by Lucasfilm, the film explores the life, career, and creative process of legendary composer John Williams.
  • It traces his journey from jazz pianist and studio musician to the most influential film composer of the modern era.
  • The documentary breaks down how Williams uses themes and leitmotifs to shape characters, emotions, and entire worlds.
  • It features behind-the-scenes stories from iconic scores like Star Wars, Jaws, E.T., Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, and Schindler’s List.
  • Major filmmakers and collaborators, especially Steven Spielberg, reflect on their long creative partnerships with him.

  • Congratulations to John Williams and the team behind Music by John Williams
  • You can check out the documentary on Disney+ now!

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
