83rd Golden Globe Awards - Winners from The Walt Disney Company Updated Live!

Tonight is a big night as we kick off Awards Season in Hollywood with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, airing live tonight on CBS and Paramount Plus. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns to host the big night, celebrating greatness in both movies and television tonight. This year, the Golden Globes added a new annual category for Best Podcast, and has become the first major awards show to include that type of media.

Disney fans will definitely be watching, as various films and television projects from all arms of the company are featured. Hits like Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and more nominated, as well as some acclaimed titles from 20th Television like The Beast In Me, and Nobody Wants This. Other acclaimed titles we're seeing again nominated, as is par for the course in recent years like ABC's Abbott Elementary, FX's The Bear, and Hulu's Only Murders In The Building. The fun starts at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT, and we will be updating this page live as the night continues with the winners from The Walt Disney Company!