2026 BAFTA Film Awards Disney Nominees: "Zootopia 2" Leads the Pack of Disney Project Nominations

The British Academy Film Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 22 – hosted by Alan Cumming.

Award shows don't just take place in America – as the United Kingdom will be hosting the annual BAFTA Film Awards on February 22, 2026. A handful of Disney projects from the last year have received nominations.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Company has received a total of seven nominations for the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards, with Zootopia 2 leading the way with 2 nominations.
  • Most nominations this year come from Disney's family fare, while Avatar: Fire and Ash also picked up a nomination for Special Visual Effects.
  • A complete list of all TWDC nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards can be found below.
  • For the full list of BAFTA nominees for this year’s event, head to BAFTA's website.
  • Winners will be announced during the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Animated Film

  • Elio (Pixar) – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm
  • Zootropolis 2 (Disney, known in the US as Zootopia 2) – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

Children's & Family Film

  • Lilo & Stitch – Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich
  • Zootropolis 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

Special Visual Effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios) – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon
  • F1 (effects by ILM) – Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawsome, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington
  • Frankenstein (effects by ILM) – Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, Jose Granell

