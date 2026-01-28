2026 BAFTA Film Awards Disney Nominees: "Zootopia 2" Leads the Pack of Disney Project Nominations

The British Academy Film Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 22 – hosted by Alan Cumming.

Award shows don't just take place in America – as the United Kingdom will be hosting the annual BAFTA Film Awards on February 22, 2026. A handful of Disney projects from the last year have received nominations.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has received a total of seven nominations for the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards, with Zootopia 2 leading the way with 2 nominations.

Most nominations this year come from Disney's family fare, while Avatar: Fire and Ash also picked up a nomination for Special Visual Effects.

A complete list of all TWDC nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards can be found below.

For the full list of BAFTA nominees for this year’s event, head to BAFTA's website.

Winners will be announced during the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Animated Film

Elio (Pixar) – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm

Zootropolis 2 (Disney, known in the US as Zootopia 2) – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

Children's & Family Film

Lilo & Stitch – Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich

Zootropolis 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios) – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon

F1 (effects by ILM) – Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawsome, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington

Frankenstein (effects by ILM) – Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, Jose Granell

