20th Century Studios Brings "The Revenant" Back to Theaters for an Exclusive 10th Anniversary IMAX Engagement
Rediscover the thrilling journey that captivated audiences a decade ago.
20th Century Studios is celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Revenant with a return theatrical engagement, exclusively in IMAX.
What's Happening:
- First premiering on December 16, 2015, the Leonardo DiCaprio fronted The Revenant went on to become nominated for numerous Golden Globes, Oscars, and other awards – earning a 78% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
- The film won three Academy Awards for acting (Leonardo DiCaprio), directing (Alejandro G. Iñárritu), and cinematography (Emmanuel Lubezki).
- Now, as the film marks its 10th anniversary, 20th Century Studios is bringing it back to theaters for a limited run, exclusively in IMAX.
- In fact, the run is so exclusive, that it will only be on two days – February 26 and March 1, 2026.
- The film will also be released internationally in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico.
- While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack. When a member (Tom Hardy) of his hunting team kills his young son (Forrest Goodluck) and leaves him for dead, Glass must utilize his survival skills to find a way back to civilization. Grief-stricken and fueled by vengeance, the legendary fur trapper treks through the snowy terrain to track down the man who betrayed him.
The Making of The Revenant:
- The Making of The Revenant, a book created by Insight Editions in partnership with New Regency, is available exclusively in a limited run of 500 numbered copies signed by director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki.
- Numbers 1–150 comprise a Signed Print Edition (available for preorder now) that includes an exclusive 16” x 20” giclée print on archival paper, signed by DiCaprio. Housed in a bespoke clamshell box, the premium clothbound set features two hardcover volumes, a facsimile of the shooting script, and a rare reproduction of Iñárritu’s original photography book created as a wrap gift for cast and crew.
- Written by New York Times bestseller and veteran entertainment journalist Gina McIntyre, the volume offers an in-depth account of the film’s demanding production, creative vision, and elemental brutality, brought to life through extensive behind-the-scenes photography and commentary—an essential collector’s piece celebrating one of modern cinema’s most uncompromising achievements.
