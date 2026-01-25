From Storyboard to Final Animation: Celebrate 65 Years of "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" with a New Look at an Iconic Scene
One of the most iconic scenes from "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" is brought to life in a new light for the film's 65th anniversary.
Today marks the 65th anniversary of Disney's animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians, and Disney is celebrating by sharing an iconic scene from the film in a new light.
What's Happening:
- One Hundred and One Dalmatians has been a classic story for generations, following a pack of pups (and their owners) as they are kidnapped by the certifiably evil Cruella De Vil, who is ready to turn them all into a fur coat, sending their parents – Pongo and Perdita – on a dramatic quest to save them all.
- The film was first released in theaters on January 25, 1961 – meaning today marks the film's 65th anniversary.
- The official Disney YouTube channel is celebrating the occasion by sharing a side-by-side of storyboards and final animation from one of the film's most iconic scenes, that of Cruella's road rage as she and her goons frantically chase after the Dalmatians.
- If you're on the west coast, you can celebrate the film's 65th anniversary with special screenings at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
- If you're closer to the east coast, you might want to make your way to the AMC Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, where D23 is hosting a screening of One Hundred and One Dalmatians featuring a Q&A with Disney Legend Floyd Norman.
- Disney Store dropped new merchandise to commemorate 65 years of One Hundred and One Dalmatians, and you'll want to get your paws on everything!
- You can watch the animated classic anytime on Disney+!
