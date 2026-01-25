"Zootopia 2" is Heading to Digital Platforms and Physical Media
You can turn your living room into a zoo-oo-oo!
It’s almost time to experience the magic of Zootopia 2 at home, as Disney announces the digital and physical release date of the hit Disney animated film.
What’s Happening:
- Back in November, the highly anticipated sequel Zootopia 2 took the world by storm and has gone on to gross over $1.7 billion worldwide.
- And now, fans of the hit film can bring home the adventures, as Disney announces the release date of Zootopia 2 on both digital and physical editions.
- Starting on January 27th, Zootopia 2 will be available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
- And then on March 3rd, fans of physical media can also get their paws on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD copies of Zootopia 2.
- The physical copies will arrive with an inside look at the film, including behind-the-scenes moments from the recording booth, a spotlight on the music of Shakira, deleted scenes, and other bonus features.
- These include:
- Featurettes:
- The Zookeepers — Join writer/director Jared Bush and director Byron Howard for a behind-the-scenes tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios, featuring the cast, crew, and the making of the film.
- A City of Stars — Meet the voice cast of Zootopia 2 as filmmakers highlight the returning favorites and perfectly cast new characters.
- Everybody Can Draw! — Sketch along with Animation Supervisor Benson Shum as he shares his work on the film and shows how to draw the new beaver, Nibbles.
- Zoo-prising Secrets — Spot hidden references, familiar characters, and fun facts from across Walt Disney Animation Studios films.
- Wilde Times in the Booth — Go inside the recording booth for laughs and a look at how the cast brings the characters to life.
- The Treat Trolley — Meet the team that delivers snacks and smiles throughout Disney Animation.
- “Zoo” Music Video by Shakira — Enjoy Shakira’s music video for the film’s new song, “Zoo.”
- Deleted Scenes:
- What’s In the Box?
- Where Are They Now?
- Animal Hospital
- Welcome to the Team
- Desert Festival
- Clawhauser Tracks Judy
- A Plight at the Museum
- Clawhauser’s Family
- Featurettes:
- For the biggest fans of the film, a limited-edition 4K SteelBook will be available, which is designed to feature the new fan-favorite character Gary De’Snake.
- Additionally, fans looking to fully embrace the Zootopia series, a special DVD and digital bundle will offer the fans to pick up Zootopia and Zootopia 2.
Read More Zootopia 2: