"Zootopia 2" is Heading to Digital Platforms and Physical Media

It’s almost time to experience the magic of Zootopia 2 at home, as Disney announces the digital and physical release date of the hit Disney animated film. 

What’s Happening:

  • Back in November, the highly anticipated sequel Zootopia 2 took the world by storm and has gone on to gross over $1.7 billion worldwide. 
  • And now, fans of the hit film can bring home the adventures, as Disney announces the release date of Zootopia 2 on both digital and physical editions. 
  • Starting on January 27th, Zootopia 2 will be available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. 

  • And then on March 3rd, fans of physical media can also get their paws on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD copies of Zootopia 2

  • The physical copies will arrive with an inside look at the film, including behind-the-scenes moments from the recording booth, a spotlight on the music of Shakira, deleted scenes, and other bonus features. 
  • These include:
    • Featurettes:
      • The Zookeepers — Join writer/director Jared Bush and director Byron Howard for a behind-the-scenes tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios, featuring the cast, crew, and the making of the film.
      • A City of Stars — Meet the voice cast of Zootopia 2 as filmmakers highlight the returning favorites and perfectly cast new characters.
      • Everybody Can Draw! — Sketch along with Animation Supervisor Benson Shum as he shares his work on the film and shows how to draw the new beaver, Nibbles.
      • Zoo-prising Secrets — Spot hidden references, familiar characters, and fun facts from across Walt Disney Animation Studios films.
      • Wilde Times in the Booth — Go inside the recording booth for laughs and a look at how the cast brings the characters to life.
      • The Treat Trolley — Meet the team that delivers snacks and smiles throughout Disney Animation.
      • “Zoo” Music Video by Shakira — Enjoy Shakira’s music video for the film’s new song, “Zoo.”
    • Deleted Scenes:
      • What’s In the Box?
      • Where Are They Now?
      • Animal Hospital
      • Welcome to the Team
      • Desert Festival
      • Clawhauser Tracks Judy
      • A Plight at the Museum
      • Clawhauser’s Family
  • For the biggest fans of the film, a limited-edition 4K SteelBook will be available, which is designed to feature the new fan-favorite character Gary De’Snake. 

  • Additionally, fans looking to fully embrace the Zootopia series, a special DVD and digital bundle will offer the fans to pick up Zootopia and Zootopia 2

