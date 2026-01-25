"Zootopia 2" is Heading to Digital Platforms and Physical Media

You can turn your living room into a zoo-oo-oo!

It’s almost time to experience the magic of Zootopia 2 at home, as Disney announces the digital and physical release date of the hit Disney animated film.

What’s Happening:

Back in November, the highly anticipated sequel Zootopia 2 took the world by storm and has gone on to gross over $1.7 billion worldwide.

And now, fans of the hit film can bring home the adventures, as Disney announces the release date of Zootopia 2 on both digital and physical editions.

Starting on January 27th, Zootopia 2 will be available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

And then on March 3rd, fans of physical media can also get their paws on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD copies of Zootopia 2.

The physical copies will arrive with an inside look at the film, including behind-the-scenes moments from the recording booth, a spotlight on the music of Shakira, deleted scenes, and other bonus features.

These include: Featurettes: The Zookeepers — Join writer/director Jared Bush and director Byron Howard for a behind-the-scenes tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios, featuring the cast, crew, and the making of the film. A City of Stars — Meet the voice cast of Zootopia 2 as filmmakers highlight the returning favorites and perfectly cast new characters. Everybody Can Draw! — Sketch along with Animation Supervisor Benson Shum as he shares his work on the film and shows how to draw the new beaver, Nibbles. Zoo-prising Secrets — Spot hidden references, familiar characters, and fun facts from across Walt Disney Animation Studios films. Wilde Times in the Booth — Go inside the recording booth for laughs and a look at how the cast brings the characters to life. The Treat Trolley — Meet the team that delivers snacks and smiles throughout Disney Animation. “Zoo” Music Video by Shakira — Enjoy Shakira’s music video for the film’s new song, “Zoo.” Deleted Scenes: What’s In the Box? Where Are They Now? Animal Hospital Welcome to the Team Desert Festival Clawhauser Tracks Judy A Plight at the Museum Clawhauser’s Family

For the biggest fans of the film, a limited-edition 4K SteelBook will be available, which is designed to feature the new fan-favorite character Gary De’Snake.

Additionally, fans looking to fully embrace the Zootopia series, a special DVD and digital bundle will offer the fans to pick up Zootopia and Zootopia 2.

