98th Oscar Nominations Announced: Nominees from The Walt Disney Company
This morning, all of Hollywood woke up early as Academy Award nominated actress Danielle Brooks was joined by actor Lewis Pullman to share the nominees for the 98th Oscars ceremony. While many were hopeful for a number of titles, Sinners, Frankenstein, and Marty Supreme seem to be leading the race this year. The 98th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, once again hosted by Conan O’Brien, and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide. Check out the nominees below, with the nominations representing any part of the Walt Disney Company highlighted in bold.
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo - Sinners
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Ingia Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Teanna Taylor - One Battle After Another
Animated Short Film
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Live Action Short Film
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Music (Original Score)
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just An Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawk - Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan - Sinners
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Animated Feature Film
- Arco
- Elio
- KPOP Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Directing
- Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
- Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Documentary Feature Film
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me In The Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Documentary Short Film
- All The Empty Rooms
- Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: “We And Are Gone”
- The Devil is Busy
- Perfectly A Strangeness
Film Editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
International Feature Film
- The Secret Agent
- It Was Just An accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Music (Original Song)
- “Dear Me” - Diane Warren: Relentless
- “Golden” - KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lie To You” - Sinners
- “Sweet Dreams of Joy” - Viva Verdi
- “Train Dreams” - Train Dreams
Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirat
Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1 (ILM)
- Jurassic World: Rebirth (ILM)
- The Lost Bus (ILM)
- Sinners (ILM)