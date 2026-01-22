98th Oscar Nominations Announced: Nominees from The Walt Disney Company

There are more than you think if you count ILM

This morning, all of Hollywood woke up early as Academy Award nominated actress Danielle Brooks was joined by actor Lewis Pullman to share the nominees for the 98th Oscars ceremony. While many were hopeful for a number of titles, Sinners, Frankenstein, and Marty Supreme seem to be leading the race this year. The 98th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, once again hosted by Conan O’Brien, and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide. Check out the nominees below, with the nominations representing any part of the Walt Disney Company highlighted in bold.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ingia Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teanna Taylor - One Battle After Another

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Music (Original Score)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Blue Moon

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawk - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPOP Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Directing

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In The Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary Short Film

All The Empty Rooms

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: “We And Are Gone”

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly A Strangeness

Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

International Feature Film

The Secret Agent

It Was Just An accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Music (Original Song)

“Dear Me” - Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” - KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lie To You” - Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” - Viva Verdi

“Train Dreams” - Train Dreams

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1 (ILM)

Jurassic World: Rebirth (ILM)

The Lost Bus (ILM)

Sinners (ILM)

