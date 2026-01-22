98th Oscar Nominations Announced: Nominees from The Walt Disney Company

There are more than you think if you count ILM

This morning, all of Hollywood woke up early as Academy Award nominated actress Danielle Brooks was joined by actor Lewis Pullman to share the nominees for the 98th Oscars ceremony. While many were hopeful for a number of titles, Sinners, Frankenstein, and Marty Supreme seem to be leading the race this year. The 98th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, once again hosted by Conan O’Brien, and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide. Check out the nominees below, with the nominations representing any part of the Walt Disney Company highlighted in bold. 

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo - Sinners
  • Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
  • Ingia Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan - Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
  • Teanna Taylor - One Battle After Another

Animated Short Film

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

  • Butcher’s Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

Music (Original Score)

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawk - Blue Moon
  • Michael B Jordan - Sinners
  • Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue 
  • Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone - Bugonia

Animated Feature Film

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPOP Demon Hunters
  • Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Best Picture

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Casting

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

Cinematography

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Directing

  • Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
  • Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Documentary Feature Film

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me In The Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary Short Film

  • All The Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: “We And Are Gone”
  • The Devil is Busy
  • Perfectly A Strangeness

Film Editing

  • F1
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

International Feature Film

  • The Secret Agent
  • It Was Just An accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirat
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Music (Original Song)

  • “Dear Me” - Diane Warren: Relentless
  • “Golden” - KPop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lie To You” - Sinners
  • “Sweet Dreams of Joy” - Viva Verdi
  • “Train Dreams” - Train Dreams

Production Design

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Sound

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirat

Visual Effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1 (ILM)
  • Jurassic World: Rebirth (ILM)
  • The Lost Bus (ILM)
  • Sinners (ILM)

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
