Walt Disney World Annual Passes Will Seemingly Be Celebrating Their New Magnet "Zoogether"

But who will be on it?

A new Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet is just around the corner, and it seems that this one will feature a favorite from one of Walt Disney World's newest attractions.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders love their magnets, and it seems that a new one is on the way.

A new video shared by the resort teases that there is, in fact, a new magnet coming while also showing the silhouettes of various animals dancing around.

This clues in most fans that the new magnet will be themed in some way to a character or characters from Zootopia.

This is appropriate since one of the newest experiences at Walt Disney World can be found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the form of the new 4D film, Zootopia: Better Zoogether.

The new show, replacing the classic attraction based on Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, “It’s Tough To Be A Bug!”, throws guests into a fun watch party inside the Tree of Life theater for Zoogether Day, watching the festivities take place via livestream from the different biomes of Zootopia.

Developed in a collaboration between both Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney Animation Studios, the attraction features stunning visuals, and returning voice talent from both Zootopia and Zootopia 2.

While we don’t know when or where the Annual Passholder Magnet will arrive, it is expected in the near future - and the question really comes down to who will be on the magnet? Nick and Judy? It seems you can’t have one without the other nowadays. The concert idea seems to indicate it might even be Gazelle. Or will it be one of the fan-favorite characters who have a strong presence in the attraction, like Clawhauser (complete with his own Audio-Animatronic figure in the show) or Flash? We’re leaning towards one of those latter two options.

For more details on the magnet as they become available, stay tuned to Laughing Place.