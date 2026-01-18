"Zootopia 2" Breaks Another Record Becoming the Highest-Grossing Animated MPA Film of All Time

"Zootopia 2" is now the #9 biggest film in history worldwide!

Zootopia 2 has achieved another milestone, becoming the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association (MPA) film of all time!

What's Happening:

Zootopia 2 has now become the highest-grossing animated MPA film of all time, surpassing Disney and Pixar's own Inside Out 2.

This new milestone makes Zootopia 2 the #9 biggest film in history worldwide.

Disney has also shared a list of additional milestones and highlights that Zootopia 2 has achieved during its theatrical run: $1.703 billion global gross to date ($390 million domestic / $1.313 billion international) #1 global MPA release of 2025 #1 global MPA release of all time in China ($619 million to date) #1 international MPA release of 2025 #9 global film of all time The Walt Disney Studios have released the top three animated MPA releases with Zootopia 2 (#1), Pixar’s Inside Out 2 (#2) and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 (#3) The two Zootopia films have delivered a combined global box office total exceeding $2.73 billion to date “Verified Hot” Rotten Tomatoes 96% Audience Score and an A “Cinema Score” Opened on November 26, 2025 to a record-breaking $559.5 million in five days, becoming the highest global animated opening of all time, the highest global debut of 2025, and the highest global opening for any animated film in Disney history Fastest animated MPA – and fastest PG-rated – film to reach $1 billion

In sharing the news, Disney also shared a wonderful sketch featuring the Inside Out emotions wishing congratulations to the residents of Zootopia.

In Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Our own Alex Reif also wrote a lengthier review of Zootopia 2, which he calls a perfect sequel – smart, funny and full of heart.

