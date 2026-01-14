Scott Cooper Returns to 20th Century Studios for New Sci-Fi Thriller Based on Roswell Incident
The director of the hit Springsteen biopic "Deliver Me From Nowhere" will write and direct a new film exploring the 1947 UFO mystery.
According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios has announced that writer-director Scott Cooper is reuniting with the studio for a new thriller centered on the infamous Roswell, New Mexico UFO incident.
What’s Happening:
- Following the critical and commercial success of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, Scott Cooper has closed a deal to write and direct a new feature for 20th Century Studios.
- The film is described as a thriller based on the legendary 1947 event in Roswell, New Mexico, where a rancher discovered mysterious debris, sparking decades of government secrecy and conspiracy theories.
- Cooper will re-team with Deliver Me From Nowhere producers Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of The Gotham Group.
- This announcement comes as Cooper’s Springsteen biopic continues its strong theatrical run, having grossed $45 million worldwide since its October release and garnering acclaim since its debut at the Telluride Film Festival.
- While this new thriller is in development, Cooper is also considering other potential vehicles, including the long-percolating script Comanche.
Deliver Me From Nowhere
- While we wait for Scott Cooper to take us to the stars, now is the perfect time to revisit his grounded, gritty masterpiece that is currently captivating audiences.
- We praised the film as a "raw, haunting masterpiece," highlighting Jeremy Allen White’s transformative performance. We noted that Cooper successfully avoided standard biopic tropes, instead crafting a "psychological portrait of an artist on the edge."
- Bruce Springsteen gave a surprise performance at the star-studded New York premiere of "Deliver Me From Nowhere"
- Our breakdown of the trailer analyzes the initial reveal of Jeremy Allen White’s vocals, the period-accurate set design, and the first hints of the complex relationship between Springsteen and his manager, Jon Landau (played by Jeremy Strong).
