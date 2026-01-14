Scott Cooper Returns to 20th Century Studios for New Sci-Fi Thriller Based on Roswell Incident

The director of the hit Springsteen biopic "Deliver Me From Nowhere" will write and direct a new film exploring the 1947 UFO mystery.

According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios has announced that writer-director Scott Cooper is reuniting with the studio for a new thriller centered on the infamous Roswell, New Mexico UFO incident.

What’s Happening:

Following the critical and commercial success of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, Scott Cooper has closed a deal to write and direct a new feature for 20th Century Studios.

The film is described as a thriller based on the legendary 1947 event in Roswell, New Mexico, where a rancher discovered mysterious debris, sparking decades of government secrecy and conspiracy theories.

Cooper will re-team with Deliver Me From Nowhere producers Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of The Gotham Group.

This announcement comes as Cooper’s Springsteen biopic continues its strong theatrical run, having grossed $45 million worldwide since its October release and garnering acclaim since its debut at the Telluride Film Festival.

While this new thriller is in development, Cooper is also considering other potential vehicles, including the long-percolating script Comanche.

Deliver Me From Nowhere

While we wait for Scott Cooper to take us to the stars, now is the perfect time to revisit his grounded, gritty masterpiece that is currently captivating audiences.

We praised the film as a "raw, haunting masterpiece," highlighting Jeremy Allen White’s transformative performance. We noted that Cooper successfully avoided standard biopic tropes, instead crafting a "psychological portrait of an artist on the edge."

Bruce Springsteen gave a surprise performance at the star-studded New York premiere of "Deliver Me From Nowhere"

Our breakdown of the trailer analyzes the initial reveal of Jeremy Allen White’s vocals, the period-accurate set design, and the first hints of the complex relationship between Springsteen and his manager, Jon Landau (played by Jeremy Strong).

Related Articles from LaughingPlace.com