Bruce Springsteen Gives a Surprise Performance at the Star-Studded New York Premiere of “Deliver Me From Nowhere”
"The Boss" was there right alongside Jeremy Allen White, who portrays him in the new film.
The stars of 20th Century Studios’ Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere and the man himself were in New York City last night for the film’s premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival.
What’s Happening:
- The stars and filmmakers of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere celebrated the film’s premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival last night.
- Stars Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Gaby Hoffmann, Matthew Pellicano Jr., David Krumholtz and Harrison Sloan Gilbertson attended the event alongside writer/director/producer Scott Cooper, producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robertson, and Scott Stuber, and executive producer Warren Zanes.
- They were joined by Bruce Springsteen, and his longtime manager, Jon Landau, who are portrayed in the film by White and Strong, respectively.
- Following the screening, attendees were treated to Springsteen’s surprise intimate performance of “Land of Hope and Dreams."
- The film chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album. Recorded on a four-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.
- Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere releases exclusively in theaters in IMAX, Dolby Cinema and premium screens everywhere October 24th, 2025.
- For a preview of Deliver Me From Nowhere, check out Benji’s thoughts on the film – which is a chance to see the creation of one of the most unlikely albums in pop history.
