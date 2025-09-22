Touch-a-Touch-a-Touch-a-Touch These “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Limited Edition RockLove Releases

Bracelets, rings, earrings, and more celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Rocky Horror.”

Oh, Rocky! The 50th anniversary of 20 Century Studios’ cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, is bringing with it a new RockLove collection, with all the items getting small, Limited Edition runs.

Launching on RockLove.com on September 26, 2025 at 9:00am PT. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Collection from RockLove contains several items. Only 250–500 pieces of each design will be made, with each engraved with LE 250 or LE 500.

Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast Prop Bracelet - $250

This bracelet is covered in charms that reference the movie – from Frank’s pink gloves and playing cards to one stating “Unconventional Conventionist," as a nod to a line of dialogue from the film.

Limited Edition: 250.

Lips Ring - $150

No, no, not a ring for your lip, this is a ring for your finger featuring the iconic Rocky Horror lips from the film’s poster and opening credits. Featuring 25 scarlet red cubic zirconia crystals set atop glossy red enamel.

Limited Edition: 500.

Lips Necklace - $175

The Lips are featured once more on this polished silver-plated brass necklace, which is encrusted with 60 glittering cubic zirconia crystals and finished with semi-transparent red enamel. The reverse side displays The Rocky Horror Picture Show logo in black enamel. Suspended from an adjustable chain (20–24 inches).

Limited Edition: 250.

Anticipation Stud Earring Set - $150

This earring set of four includes a “Science Fiction, Double Feature" ticket, referencing the film’s opening song, the Rocky Horror lips, and two other earrings that amusingly echo the moment in the film where Frank (Tim Curry) puts an amazingly long pause in the middle of a certain word, with one reading “ANTICI and the other “PATION."

Limited Edition: 250.

Janet and Brad Hoop Earrings - $150

These hoop earrings feature the names of the film’s two lead characters, Brad and Janet, within word balloons - a fun way to acknowledge how many times they cry out each other’s names throughout the movie. Crafted in polished silver-plated brass.

Limited Edition: 250.

