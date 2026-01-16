Send Help (No, Really): Select Employees Invited to Partake in Special Rage-Filled Activation Ahead of Film's Debut

Best to take it out on things, not their bosses.

To get ready for the debut of the new movie, Send Help, some special employees were invited to take out their frustrations in a special activation in select theaters.

A new activation was created especially for Executive Assistants who were invited to see the upcoming new film Send Help.

The new film, from director Sam Raimi, put these Executive Assistants into a full rage room, allowing them to take out their frustrations on objects - as opposed to other humans, which seems to be what will happen in the new film.

Check out one executive assistant enjoying their time in the rage room in a shared video from DiscussingFilm below.

Executive Assistants were invited to see Sam Raimi's ’SEND HELP‘ early with a rage room in the theater lobby. pic.twitter.com/9YkjRA8EOY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2026

This whole activation was a special moment ahead of the arrival of Send Help, from Director Sam Raimi, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien.

In it, McAdams (Mean Girls) and O’Brien (Teen Wolf) star as a downtrodden office worker and her tyrannical boss, who get stranded on a deserted island together, shortly after O’Brien and his peers were ridiculing McAdams’ character for auditioning to be on the hit TV series, Survivor.

O’Brien’s boss character, from the trailers alone, is chastising her early in the film, where the stage has been set, as they jet off to a destination, only for that flight to go terribly wrong.

This leads to the pair surviving on the island, where the tables have been turned and McAdams is now in charge.

Send Help arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday, January 30th.



