What If Phineas Never Met Ferb? Disney Branded Television Greenlights Third "Phineas and Ferb" Movie

"Today is going to be adequate!"

Phineas and Ferb are getting ready to do the time-warp again, as a third movie for the franchise has been greenlit by Disney Branded Television.

What's Happening:

In the movie, Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s latest time‑travel experiment backfires, erasing the moment Phineas’ mom meets Ferb’s dad — meaning the boys never become brothers and every day is merely adequate. As reality unravels and the future hangs in the balance, Phineas and Ferb must restore the timeline before it’s too late.

The original cast returns for the movie, including: Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet Bobby Gaylor as Buford Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz Marsh as Major Francis Monogram



The announcement of a third movie comes as the show returned for its first season in almost a decade last summer.

More new Phineas and Ferb content is on the way this weekend, beginning with eight all-new Agent P Under C shorts on Disney+ and Disney Channel on Friday, January 16.

The digital series follows Perry the Platypus as Agent P on a new undercover mission to stop animal adversaries from rival spy organization A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (the Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Have an Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).

Then, on Saturday, January 17, new episodes of Phineas and Ferb itself will drop on Disney+, including a special 22-minute episode, “VENDPOCALYPSE THE MUSICAL,” which will also be available on Disney Channel and Disney Channel Animation YouTube.

More Disney Movie News: