Sam Raimi and "Send Help" Stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien Celebrated the World Premiere in Hollywood
Composer Danny Elfman and screenwriters Damian Shannon & Mark Swift joined the cast for the film's Chinese Theatre debut.
The cast and creators behind 20th Century Studios' Send Help gathered in Hollywood Wednesday night to celebrate the official World Premiere of the film.
What's Happening:
- The event took place at the world famous TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where director Sam Raimi was joined by his cast, including stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien. This is Raimi's second movie in a row with McAdams, following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- Also in attendance were cast members Edyll Ismail (Ghosts: Australia) and Chris Pang (Joy Ride), writers Damian Shannon & Mark Swift (Freddy vs. Jason, 2009's Friday the 13th), producer Zainab Azizi (65) and composer Danny Elfman.
- Send Help marks the seventh collaboration for Raimi and the prolific Elfman, following Darkman, A Simple Plan, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Oz the Great and Powerful, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition, Elfman wrote the key "March of the Dead" theme for Raimi's third Evil Dead movie, Army of Darkness.
- With Walt Disney Studio's Oz, Marvel Studios' Multiverse of Madness and now 20th Century Studios' Send Help, Raimi is slowly making his way through all of Disney's different studio labels. Can we get him a Star Wars movie soon so he can check off Lucasfilm too?!
- Opening January 30th, Send Help stars McAdams as Linda Liddle, a woman who ends up stranded on an island with her jerk of a boss, played by O'Brien, following a plane crash.
- So far, the film is getting a lot of positive buzz from advance screenings, including one in which executive assistants were able to take out their frustrations in a rage room.
