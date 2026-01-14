D23 To Celebrate Milestone Anniversary of "101 Dalmatians" at Walt Disney World
Plus, a Disney Legend will be in attendance
A special event will mark the 65th anniversary of a Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, while also bringing a Disney Legend to the stage to discuss the film.
What’s Happening:
- D23 will be hosting a special 65th anniversary screening of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, 101 Dalmatians, at the AMC Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- The event, which will take place on Saturday, February 21st, will also include a discussion with Disney Legend Floyd Norman ahead of the film.
- It all starts at 2:30 PM that day, and those attending will also receive a limited edition Cruella pin, an event-exclusive cookie from Gideon’s Bakehouse, and a special credential for the event, along with vouchers for popcorn and a drink.
- The doors for the event will open at 1:30 PM ET, ahead of the discussion with Disney Legend Floyd Norman prior to the screen, slated to begin at 2:30 PM ET. The screening will take place at approximately 3:00 PM ET.
- 101 Dalmatians has been a classic story for generations, following a pack of pups (and their owners) as they are kidnapped by the certifiably evil Cruella De Vil, who is ready to turn them all into a fur coat, sending their parents - Pongo and Perdita - on a dramatic quest to save them all.
- D23 Gold Members can get tickets for the event for $39 (+$3 processing fee), with General Member tickets for $49 (+$3 processing fee) going on sale at the official site starting on Friday, January 16th at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.
Floyd The Animator:
- Disney Legend Floyd Norman is widely regarded as a pioneering animator, storyboard artist, and writer who is also known for breaking racial barriers in the animation industry - especially at Disney.
- In 1956, he became the first Black animator at the studio, working with Walt Disney himself, and contributing to classics like Sleeping Beauty, 101 Dalmatians and The Jungle Book - which he took a big part in developing the story of.
- While he came and went at the Disney studio, he was known for his strong sense of humor and gags, and character, making him a perfect fit for story work.
- In fact, his story work is so strong that Pixar brought him in, not as an animator, but as a story consultant and veteran voice with decades of experience, contributing to Toy Story 2 and Monsters, Inc.
- Norman has spoken openly about what made Pixar special, noting that Pixar felt like a place where story ideas mattered more than hierarchy, which contrasted with old studio systems.
- Fans, students, and younger folks in the industry love hearing what Floyd has to say, as he is a living bridge between the old world of animation and the new. This is likely to shine in full force at this special D23 event.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com