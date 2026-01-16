Celebrate 65 Years of "101 Dalmatians" with a Limited Run of Pup-tastic Screenings at the El Capitan Theatre

Celebrate the timeless Disney classic with your family in Hollywood. Plus, save on tickets if you see the film on Tuesday!

Get ready to celebrate the 65th anniversary of 101 Dalmatians with a limited-run of screenings at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

What's Happening:

  • Beginning in late January, The El Capitan Theatre located in Hollywood, California will be hosting five days of screenings of the 1961 Disney animated classic 101 Dalmatians.
  • Screenings take place between Friday, January 30 and Wednesday, February 4 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.
  • The 10 a.m. screening will only take place on the Saturday and Sunday.
  • Tickets are available now for $13 on all days but Tuesday, where tickets are just $8.
  • Non-Tuesday screenings also include a complimentary small popcorn.

  • 101 Dalmatians has been a classic story for generations, following a pack of pups (and their owners) as they are kidnapped by the certifiably evil Cruella De Vil, who is ready to turn them all into a fur coat, sending their parents – Pongo and Perdita – on a dramatic quest to save them all.
  • You can watch the animated classic anytime on Disney+!

