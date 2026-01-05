Sound the Twilight Bark! The "101 Dalmatians" 65th Anniversary Collection is Here!

You'll be easy to "spot" in these black and white styles!

We're seeing spots! Disney's animated classic, 101 Dalmatians, turns 65 this year, so naturally, Disney Store has new merchandise to mark the occasion.

What’s Happening:

How would you like to celebrate your 65th anniversary? By shopping a collection made in your honor? We thought so! Disney Store just dropped new merchandise to commemorate 65 years of 101 Dalmatians, and you'll want to get your paws on everything!

Whether you're here for the super cute puppies or fancy yourself a fan of Cruella De Vil, you'll find a fun look or accessory to showcase your love of this iconic film.

The 101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $16.99-$89.99.

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Fleece Jacket for Adults by Cakeworthy | Disney Store

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy | Disney Store

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Knit Sweater for Adults by Cakeworthy | Disney Store

Cruella De Vil Spirit Jersey for Adults – 101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary | Disney Store

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Kids | Disney Store

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

101 Dalmatians Fashion Tank Top for Girls | Disney Store

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Disney ''EAR''esistibles Collectible | Disney Store

