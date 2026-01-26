The Cat's Meow: New Logo for Upcoming Pixar Film "Gatto" Revealed
But we still are working with that one piece of concept art we've seen so far.
A new and updated logo has been revealed for the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film, Gatto, due out next year.
What’s Happening:
- Thanks to a recent trademark submission at the US Patent and Trademark Office, we’re now aware that Pixar Animation Studios has changed the logo to their upcoming animated film, Gatto.
- The new logo features bolder lettering, with a silhouette of Nero the cat resting on top of the O. It is also arguably more fun in style than the previous logo.
- You can see the former/early logo for the film in the D23 Studio Showcase at Destination D23 last year, where we saw a complete timeline of the upcoming Pixar films.
- Then, the logo had a bit more of a handwritten quality with the “O” serving as a bit of a cat’s face, with sketched ears and whiskers coming off of it.
- The new film was originally announced last year, during the Annecy Festival, with the creative team behind the fan-favorite, Luca, helming the new picture.
- Director Enrico Casarosa and Producer Andrea Warren are bringing us back to Italy, but this time to the city of Venice where we’ll follow a black cat named Nero, who is indebted to a feline mob boss, Rocco.
- At the time, we learned about some further details, including Nero’s inability to swim…in a city that is largely water, and a city filled with superstitious residents who think a black cat is bad luck.
- However, Nero loves music and is enchanted by a street musician named Maya, and ends up captive (quite literally) to her music. Maya is also an outsider in the city too, and it seems this story might just follow TWO black cats of sorts.
- Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter shared more, as he referred to Venice as a living painting, later expanding on that subtle comment and pointing out the art has that quality, saying “We want the film itself to look like that too. We’re doing tests to bring depth and dimension - like you’d expect from Pixar - while capturing the handmade texture of Venice.
- Gatto recently got pushed forward by a few months, with a new release date set for March 5th, 2027.