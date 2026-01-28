A Certain Lizard and Other Fun Characters Featured on "Hoppers" Novelty Items Going on Sale At Various Theater Chains

Tickets have gone on sale for the newest Pixar Animation Studios film, Hoppers, well ahead of its arrival on March 6 (with an advance screening on February 28). In the new animated adventure, we’ll follow Mabel - a nature student - who grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma - but now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it. That’s when she discovers the Hoppers - scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry. This is where she meets King George, noted by his tiny gold crown, who introduces her to pond rules and what it takes to survive in their world.

With this full cast of characters, most of which seem to be cute and fun animals, many fans have already been waiting for the new novelties we have come to expect at theaters, many of which were also revealed today. Let’s take a look at what we can find out there!

Marcus Theaters

Marcus Theaters will be hosting a special fan event for Hoppers on Saturday, March 7. For those who attend the event, they will receive a mystery character pin, featuring Mabel, King George, or Tom Lizard. Additionally, games and photo ops will be featured in the lobby.





Alamo Drafthouse

Those same pins seem to be available for more than a single event day at Alamo Drafthouse, where those who see Hoppers will get one included with each ticket purchase. Yes, it still remains a mystery which one they will get.





Fandango

Those who purchase their tickets on Fandango will have the option to select the Pond Crew Pin Bundle. While yes, it is more pins (and of the same characters), they are different from the ones we’ve seen at the other theater locations. When getting the ticket, fans can get one pin (not all three) of Mabel, King George or Tom Lizard - each posed and holding a box of popcorn.





Cinemark

More traditional novelties are prominently featured at Cinemark Locations. There, those heading to the concession stand can get a bright yellow popcorn bucket featuring characters from the movie as part of a combo that features a matching cup. For a bit of more sculpted fun, a tumbler featuring figures of Mabel and Tom Lizard inside of it will also be sold. You can also see in the photo above that the actual drink container is located in a transparent cup within a cup look, with Tom Lizard beneath, and Mabel in a clear dome lid.





AMC Theatres





AMC has a number of items, including a special keychain that those who screen the film in Dolby Cinema on March 7 will receive. Again, featuring one of either King George, Mabel, or Tom Lizard. For everyday Hoppers novelties at the AMC Theatre locations though, one can get a highly stylized popcorn bucket, featuring green lizards as the main pattern of the container. On the side, a sculpted Tom Lizard.

For a refreshing beverage while at the theater, a special Hoppers Coca-Cola Freestyle Cup will be available, featuring characters around the cup itself. However, the big draw for this item is sure to be the mystery character topper for the lid. While the picture only shows Tom Lizard, they do also suggest to “collect them all!” so we know that there is likely more than just that one character.





Pixar’s Hoppers arrives exclusively in theaters on March 6.





