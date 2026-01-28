Embrace Pond Rules as Tickets to Pixar's "Hoppers" Go On Sale

The new film officially arrives on March 6

As we round out January, that means we are only a few weeks away from the debut of Pixar's Hoppers, and tickets are already on sale for highly-anticipated new film.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are now on sale for the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Hoppers.

In addition to screenings when the film opens officially on March 6, fans can also get their tickets now for advanced screenings on February 28.

Additionally, Hoppers will also be available in premium formats, like Real D 3D, IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema where available.

You can get tickets to Pixar’s Hoppers now over at theater sites and sites like Fandango.

In Hoppers, we’ll follow Mabel - a nature student - who grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma - but now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it.

That’s when she discovers the Hoppers - scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry.

That’s when she meets King George, noted by his tiny gold crown, who introduces her to pond rules and what it takes to survive in their world.

The voice cast also includes Meryl Streep (Insect Queen), Dave Franco (Titus), Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Ego Nwodim (Fish Queen), Vanessa Bayer (Diane), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Nichole Sakura (Reptile Queens), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Bird King), Steve Purcell (Amphibian King), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard),

Catch Hoppers in theaters everywhere when it arrives on March 6th, 2026.