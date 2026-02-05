"Predator: Badlands" Roars onto Streaming Later This Month

The highest-grossing Predator film ever arrives February 12 on Hulu and Disney+.

The legendary sci-fi franchise charges into an explosive new era as Predator: Badlands arrives February 12 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., with an international rollout on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Set in the future on a deadly, remote planet, Predator: Badlands introduces fans to Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Yautja outcast cast aside by his own clan. Far from the alpha hunters audiences have come to fear, Dek is an underdog, forced to prove his worth in a universe that has already written him off.

His path collides with Thia (Elle Fanning), an unlikely ally whose presence reshapes everything Dek believes about strength, honor, and survival. Together, the pair embark on a brutal journey in search of the ultimate adversary, forming an alliance that challenges long-held Predator traditions while deepening the mythology behind the iconic species.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Badlands builds on the creative momentum that revitalized the franchise with Prey. This chapter leans hard into Yautja lore, blending ferocious combat with moments of humor, emotional stakes, and striking visual effects.

Audiences and critics alike have responded in kind. The film boasts a 95% Rotten Tomatoes Verified Hot Popcornmeter score and an 86% Certified Fresh critics rating, cementing Trachtenberg’s vision as a defining moment for the series.

With $184.5 million worldwide, Predator: Badlands officially becomes the highest-grossing entry in the franchise’s 38-year history, surpassing Alien vs. Predator (2004). It’s a milestone that signals not just nostalgia-fueled success.

To celebrate the film’s streaming debut, fans can revisit the complete Predator movie franchise, now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

Beyond the films, Disney+ and Hulu have also added 15 new videos to the Predator Creators Collection by pocket.watch, offering creator-led content that dives deeper into the franchise’s legacy. The collection complements fan-favorite entries like Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers, giving viewers even more ways to explore the universe.

Stream Predator: Badlands starting February 12 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

