Shang-Chi vs. Key: ESPN Announces Roster for the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Rosters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game are here, giving fans a look at the Ruffles-sponsored basketball action.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN and the NBA today unveiled the rosters for the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
- The game will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA and is scheduled for Friday, February 13, at 7PM ET.
- The game will air exclusively on ESPN, with a star-studded roster including celebrities from across entertainment and sports.
- Participants represent music, film, television, Disney, Marvel, MLB, NFL, the FIFA World Cup, and more.
- Mark Jones will provide play-by-play commentary, while Richard Jefferson will serve as analyst, and Monica McNutt will report from the sidelines.
- This year’s teams include:
Team 1
Team 2
Coaches
Coaches
Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Shooting Coach Lethal Shooter
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Emmy winner Anthony Anderson
Alex Antetokounmpo
NBA development trainer Chris Brickley
World Series Champion Mookie Betts
Players
Players
Actor, writer, and producer Keegan-Michael Key
Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu
Emmy winner Rome Flynn
Dude Perfect creator/co-founder Cody Jones
Actor and singer Dylan Wang
Rapper Badshah
ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania
Olympian sprinter Andre De Grasse
Social media,basketball personality Jenna Bandy
Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul
Charlotte Hornets Co-Chair and Gov. Rick Schnall
Phoenix Suns chair and Gov. Mat Ishbia
NBA player Tacko Fall
NBA legend Jason “White Chocolate” Williams
NBA legend champion Jeremy Lin
Reality star Nicolas Vansteenberghe
Rapper GloRilla
Music producer Mustard
FIFA champion Cafu
Singer, songwriter Adrien Nunez
NFL wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
NFL player Keenan Allen
- Don’t miss out on this Valentine’s Day weekend event!
