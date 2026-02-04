Shang-Chi vs. Key: ESPN Announces Roster for the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Rosters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game are here, giving fans a look at the Ruffles-sponsored basketball action.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and the NBA today unveiled the rosters for the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The game will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA and is scheduled for Friday, February 13, at 7PM ET.

The game will air exclusively on ESPN, with a star-studded roster including celebrities from across entertainment and sports.

Participants represent music, film, television, Disney, Marvel, MLB, NFL, the FIFA World Cup, and more.

Mark Jones will provide play-by-play commentary, while Richard Jefferson will serve as analyst, and Monica McNutt will report from the sidelines.

This year’s teams include:

Team 1 Team 2 Coaches Coaches Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Shooting Coach Lethal Shooter Thanasis Antetokounmpo Emmy winner Anthony Anderson Alex Antetokounmpo NBA development trainer Chris Brickley World Series Champion Mookie Betts

Players Players Actor, writer, and producer Keegan-Michael Key Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu Emmy winner Rome Flynn Dude Perfect creator/co-founder Cody Jones Actor and singer Dylan Wang Rapper Badshah ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania Olympian sprinter Andre De Grasse Social media,basketball personality Jenna Bandy Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul Charlotte Hornets Co-Chair and Gov. Rick Schnall Phoenix Suns chair and Gov. Mat Ishbia NBA player Tacko Fall NBA legend Jason “White Chocolate” Williams NBA legend champion Jeremy Lin Reality star Nicolas Vansteenberghe Rapper GloRilla Music producer Mustard FIFA champion Cafu Singer, songwriter Adrien Nunez NFL wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL player Keenan Allen

Don’t miss out on this Valentine’s Day weekend event!

Fubo and ESPN Team Up:

Fubo and ESPN are planning a partnership that would help more people discover and sign up for Fubo.

Fubo’s main sports package will be sold directly through ESPN’s website and apps and promoted across ESPN’s digital platforms.

The deal arrives shortly after Fubo teamed up with Hulu + Live TV to bring a new and unique distribution platform to consumers.

