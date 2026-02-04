Shang-Chi vs. Key: ESPN Announces Roster for the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The lineups include Simu Liu and Keegan-Michael Key.
Rosters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game are here, giving fans a look at the Ruffles-sponsored basketball action.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN and the NBA today unveiled the rosters for the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
  • The game will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA and is scheduled for Friday, February 13, at 7PM ET.
  • The game will air exclusively on ESPN, with a star-studded roster including celebrities from across entertainment and sports.
  • Participants represent music, film, television, Disney, Marvel, MLB, NFL, the FIFA World Cup, and more.
  • Mark Jones will provide play-by-play commentary, while Richard Jefferson will serve as analyst, and Monica McNutt will report from the sidelines.
  • This year’s teams include:

Team 1

Team 2

Coaches

Coaches

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Shooting Coach Lethal Shooter

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Emmy winner Anthony Anderson

Alex Antetokounmpo

NBA development trainer Chris Brickley

World Series Champion Mookie Betts


Players 

Players

Actor, writer, and producer Keegan-Michael Key

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu

Emmy winner Rome Flynn

Dude Perfect creator/co-founder Cody Jones

Actor and singer Dylan Wang

Rapper Badshah

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania

Olympian sprinter Andre De Grasse

Social media,basketball personality Jenna Bandy

Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul

Charlotte Hornets Co-Chair and Gov. Rick Schnall

Phoenix Suns chair and Gov. Mat Ishbia

NBA player Tacko Fall

NBA legend Jason “White Chocolate” Williams

NBA legend champion Jeremy Lin

Reality star Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Rapper GloRilla

Music producer Mustard

FIFA champion Cafu

Singer, songwriter Adrien Nunez

NFL wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

NFL player Keenan Allen

  • Don’t miss out on this Valentine’s Day weekend event!

