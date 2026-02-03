FuboTV in Q1: Strong Results with Hulu + Live TV Partnership, New Relationship with ESPN Announced

We've come a long way since the Venu Sports legal drama.

Live TV subscription service FuboTV announced their strong Q1 financial results and announced a new partnership with ESPN that will expand the reach of their Fubo Sports service.

What’s Happening:

Fubo and ESPN are planning a partnership that would help more people discover and sign up for Fubo.

Fubo’s main sports package will be sold directly through ESPN’s website and apps and promoted across ESPN’s digital platforms.

That sports package already includes ESPN, FOX, and CBS programming.

In early 2026, Fubo made significantly more money in North America than it did a year earlier.

When factoring in its planned combination with Hulu + Live TV, Fubo’s overall revenue still increased compared to last year.

Fubo lost money during the quarter, but the loss was much smaller than it had been the year before.

When removing one-time and accounting costs, the company actually brought in more money than it spent during the quarter.

Fubo ended the quarter with just over 6 million subscribers in North America.

Overall, Fubo’s global revenue grew strongly compared to last year.

The company improved its financial health by cutting losses nearly in half year over year.

Fubo had nearly $460 million in cash on hand at the end of the quarter, giving it a strong financial cushion.

Subscriber numbers in North America stayed mostly flat compared to last year.

Outside of North America, Fubo earned a small amount of revenue but saw a slight decline in subscribers.

The business relationship between Fubo and Disney has been interesting over the past few years.

As Disney, Warner Brothers Discovery, and Fox tried to launch their joint venture streaming service Venu Sports, FuboTV was quick to take them to court in an antitrust lawsuit believing the corporations were attempting to monopolize the live sports streaming industry.

As the courts were leaning in FuboTV’s favor preventing the launch of Venu Sports, the service was cancelled in early 2025.

However, the tides turned quick because back in October, Fubo teamed up with Hulu + Live TV to bring a new and unique distribution platform to consumers.

It looks like that business partnership between Disney and Fubo is only getting deeper.

What They’re Saying:

David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo: “2025 marked a year of transformation for Fubo as we completed a monumental business combination with Hulu + Live TV. We set out on a mission to enhance consumer choice and expand programming flexibility by tapping into our collective strengths. We remain focused on our consumer promise to deliver value and choice across our flagship Fubo and Hulu + Live TV Pay TV brands.”

