How Much Will They Make? SEC Filings Reveal Compensation Plans for New Disney Leadership

Hint: it's more than any of us at LP make.

As Disney finally lays out its succession plan, it's also revealing how much its new leaders are set to bring in.

What's Happening:

SEC filings reveal base salaries, incentive plans, and other bonuses for incoming CEO Josh D'Amaro and soon-to-be President and Chief Creative Officer Dana Walden.

First, D'Amaro will have a base salary of $2.5 million with a Management Incentive Bonus Program target totaling 250% of that base.

Plus, he'll receive a long-term incentive award with a target value of $26.25 million.

Upon taking the role, D'Amaro will also get a one-time long-term incentive award with a target value of $9.705 million.

As for Walden, her base salary will be slightly higher at $3.75 million — although her target incentive bonus will be equal to 200% of her salary.

Walden will also receive a long-term incentive award with a target value of $15.75 million.

Her one-time long-term incentive award has a target value of $5.260 million.

For context, filings reveal that current Disney CEO Bob Iger's total compensation climbed to $45.8 million in fiscal 2025.

Both D'Amaro and Walden are expected to assume their new roles on March 18 at the annual meeting of shareholders.

More on Disney Succession: