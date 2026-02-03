Josh D'Amaro Named Next CEO of Disney, Dana Walden to Be President and CCO

After years of speculation and a touch of corporate drama, the Disney Board of Directors has chosen the next CEO to be Experiences head Josh D’Amaro.

What's Happening:

This morning, it was announced that Josh D’Amaro will become the next Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

He will take over the role effective at the upcoming Annual Meeting on March 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, Dana Walden (current Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment) has been named President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company.