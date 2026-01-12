Restoring Imagineering: A Look Into the Divide Between WDI and Executives and the Hope For an Original Future

Imagineers are currently most excited about Villains Land, which is regarded as the closest thing to an IP-less addition in decades.

Walt Disney Imagineering has been integral at Disney storytelling around the globe. And Wall Street Journal is sharing a look behind the curtain at one of Disney’s most beloved sectors.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering is currently responsible for around $60 billion in spending across Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line through 2033.

The massive investment arrives as the Disney Experiences sector continues to be the most profitable part of The Walt Disney Company.

Imagineers, which have been integral to Disney since the early design stages of Disneyland, are responsible for bringing the beloved experiences to life.

Filled with approximately 3,000 artists, engineers and project managers, the relatively small team is one of the most admired spaces in the House of Mouse.

Imagineering veteran Bruce Vaughn shared that “this is by far the most ambitious period” of Imagineering’s history.

Imagineering previously operated fairly independently from Disney.

In fact, Walt Disney Imagineering (WED Enterprises at the time) was its own separate company until Walt sold it to his entertainment company in 1965.

Since then, Imagineers had long separated themselves from Disney as a whole.

While they viewed themselves autonomously for decades after, Disney CEO Bob Iger’s entry in 2005 changed many aspects of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Iger arrived with a new mantra: IP.

Focusing on utilizing pre-existing brands when designing new park experiences, Imagineering was quickly pigeon holed into the types of experiences that would eventually make it into the parks.

Known for creating hugely impactful stories like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion, and fan favorite attractions like Expedition Everest and Space Mountain, Imagineering was quickly pushed into a box that fans have been complaining about for decades now.

On social media, it is not uncommon to see fans blaming modern Imagineers for continued loss of original experiences at the parks.

Barbara Bouza, former President of WDI shared “At every all-hands meeting, I would be asked if we’d get to create new Imagineering original stories again.”

Through the strict “IP mandate” as many fans refer to it as, Imagineering has still been able to pump out some of the most technologically advanced and immersive experiences ever created.

But as technology and innovation continued to build up hefty price tags, former parks head Bob Chapek decided it was time to put a leash on Imagineers.

Stepping into the role in 2015, Chapek’s focus shifted away from experience to budgets, highly limiting Imagineering.

According to Bob Weis’ memoir Dream Chasing, “Senior financial executives were visiting WDI daily, sitting down to approve or disapprove budget items, even tiny ones, line by line.”

The change killed morale at the company, leading to the exit of many veteran Imagineers and several large projects getting the axe.

One being the highly needed Tomorrowland refresh at Disneyland.

Massive layoffs also led to low levels of passion amid WDI.

When Bob Chapek was removed as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Iger and D’Amaro were tasked with massive restoration of company values, including rebuilding the rapport at WDI.

After a massively terrible decision to move WDI to Florida and the abrupt cancellation of those plans, D’Amaro called Bruce Vaughn back in, believing he had a perfect balance of creative vision and business sense to get WDI back on track.

Resuming his role with the company back in 2023, Vaughn is still tasked with bridging the gap between jaded Imagineers and the fiscally focused business men to bring the company back to life.

Bringing in former Imagineers to help mentor younger staff and giving more freedom to Imagineering teams around the world, it sounds like Vaughn is on the right track.

And, for some, one of Walt Disney World’s upcoming expansion provides a hope that originality and creative freedom will find its way back to the parks.

Villains Land, which is set to open in the back of Magic Kingdom, takes characters from stories beloved to fans, but is allowing WDI to create an original setting that will be completely unique when it opens down the line.

While Disney has gone through many changes over the past decade, many of which have been difficult for creatives, it is hopeful to see there is effort in restoring WDI and magic throughout the rest of the house of mouse.

