Force-Filled Anniversaries: Lucasfilm Celebrates 2025 Service Awards, Honoring Ben Burtt and Dave Filoni

Burtt received the companies first ever 50 year honors.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Each year, Lucasfilm awards longtime employees across the company as they hit major milestones in their career.

What’s Happening:

  • Lucasfilm annually recognizes employees who reach major service milestones, and in 2025 the company honors dozens of 20 and 30 year veterans.
  • This year marks a historic first with Lucasfilm’s first-ever 50-year service recipient, legendary sound designer Ben Burtt of Skywalker Sound.
  • Burtt joined Lucasfilm in 1975 and helped pioneer modern sound design, creating iconic effects and alien voices for Star Wars: A New Hope, earning a Special Achievement Academy Award.
  • Over five decades, Burtt has remained an integral part of Lucasfilm as a sound innovator, writer, editor, director, and archivist.
  • For his trophy, Burtt received a golden lightsaber hilt. 

  • Among the 20 year honorees is Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, who joined Lucasfilm Animation in 2005.
  • Filoni served as supervising director of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, shaping the creative vision of one of the Star Wars universe’s most beloved stories.
  • Mentored by George Lucas, Filoni has played an important role in expanding Star Wars storytelling across animation and live action, including The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.
  • Celebrating all 2025 Service Award recipients for their lasting contributions, check out a full list of this year’s honorees.
    • 50 Years: Ben Burtt
    • 30 Years: Heather Austin-Weir, Pete Chesloff, Jonathan Greber, Lora Hirschberg, Alexander Jaeger, Tom Martinek, Yves Metraux, Kenn Moynihann, David Nakabayashi, Khatsho Orfali, Erik Pampel, Kevin Reuter, Gary Rizzo, Amy Shepard, John Walker, Sheryl Warnock
    • 20 Years: Luxie Aquino, Jim Austin, Christopher Balog, Jean-Paul Beaulieu, Steve Bissinger, Stephen Bowline, Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Dave Filoni, Rene Garcia, Pascal Garneau, Angela Giannoni, Eric Haber, Rick Hankins, Peter Horner, Orion Kellogg, Frankie Kwak, Marissa Martinez-Hoadley, Neil Michka, Michael Midlock, Ullas Narayana, Luke O’Byrne, Frank Rinella, Vick Schutz, Daniel Slavin, Mark Tudo

A Star Wars Tomorrowland That Never Was:

  • Starting in 1987 with Disneyland's Star Tours, Star Wars has become an integral part of the Disney Parks experience around the world. 
  • The Lucasfilm sci-fi series has become synonymous with the incredible experiences found at the Happiest Place on Earth.
  • Prior to the 2019 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there were a few other ideas for Star Wars in the parks. 
  • Thanks to the new book Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy, fans can check out a look at one of the initial ideas for Star Wars: a Tomorrowland retheme.
  • Make sure you check out what a Star Wars Tomorrowland could’ve looked like.

Read More Star Wars: 

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber