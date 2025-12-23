New Video From ILM Reimagines Memorable "Star Wars" Moments in Fun and Creative New Ways
Gingerbread TIE Fighters?!
A fun, new video from Industrial Light and Magic shows off some creative interpretations of favorite Star Wars moments in new ways.
What’s Happening:
- Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the visual effects powerhouse responsible for much of the cinematic wizardry behind the Star Wars films, shared a fun sizzle reel showing off new ways to see the Star Wars characters and memorable moments.
- In the video, we get to see how creatives at ILM are bringing beloved favorites and stories to life in brand new ways, transforming well known moments from the Star Wars movies and reimagining them in unique styles.
- In the new video, you’ll quickly see these scenes and moments brought to life via both Gingerbread and crocheted figures, with some fun Motion Capture fun thrown in too.
- Take a look at the full video below.
- While we don’t know that we’d watch a full-length Star Wars adaptation presented in this way, it sure is cute to look at and we might look forward to a short or two - but more importantly, it showcases the minds behind the cameras and computers creating the magic for us.
- Kind of like the short below, featuring those gingerbread renderings.
- Originally founded back in 1975 by Star Wars creator George Lucas himself, ILM was created specifically to make the visual effects for the original film. At the time, the kind of effects that Lucas wanted for his movie didn’t exist yet, so ILM was built to invent them.
- Now, ILM is one of the most famous and influential Visual Effects studios in the world, and contributes not just to movies, but also TV productions and even theme park attractions.
- Their productions has also grown drastically beyond Star Wars projects, providing visuals for hundreds of major motion pictures, including notable advancements with computer generated imagery (CGI) with Terminator 2: Judgement Day and shortly after, Jurassic Park, both of which contain moments that are widely considered to be some of the most important Visual Effects sequences ever put to film.
- Sidebar: Many insiders believe it was Jurassic Park, not a Star Wars film that might be the single-most influential project from ILM. Before it, CGI was mostly short, experimental, and not believable for living creatures. With Jurassic Park, ILM proved - for the first time - that fully digital creatures could look real, emote, and could hold up in close-up shots with live human actors. Not to mention they were photorealistic and blended the CGI with practical animatronics seamlessly, leaving audiences to wonder where one ended and the other began. The use of the effects weren’t just successful technologically, they were successful psychologically.
- Also featured in the new video above are moments from The Mandalorian, the hit Disney+ Star Wars series. The series itself is one of the more recent notable moments in the ever-increasing history of ILM, as it introduced what is commonly referred to as “The Volume,” which are giant LED wall sets that convincingly portray virtual worlds as a physical set piece, changing how TV shows and movies are filmed.
- You can catch all the Star Wars films and series streaming now on Disney+.
