Live Blog: The Walt Disney Company Q2 2026 Earnings
Follow along for news, tidbits, and more from Josh D'Amaro's first earnings call.
This morning, The Walt Disney Company will be discussing its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings with investors. The call has the distinction of being the first led by new CEO Josh D'Amaro (although he previously commanded the annual Meeting of Shareholders on his first day). With that, follow along as we bring you news, tidbits, and analysis from the earnings event.