Michael Eisner Offers Congratulations, Advice to Josh D'Amaro
Hello, I'm Michael Eisner.
With news that The Walt Disney Company will soon have a new CEO, a leader from the company's past has offered comment on the choice.
What's Happening:
- This morning, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner is reacting to Josh D'Amaro being named the company's next CEO.
- Taking to X, Eisner first offered his congratulations to D'Amaro — and to Disney Chairman James Gorman "for making such a wise pick."
- Eisner went on to offer some advice to the new "big cheese," saying that he should continue Bob Iger's strategy, saying, "creativity will handle profits, always protect the brand."
- He went on to quote Walt Disney, writing, "We love to entertain kings and queens, but the vital thing to remember is this—every guest receives the VIP treatment."
- Eisner served as Disney CEO from 1984 until 2005 when Bob Iger took over the role.
More Disney Succession:
- In case it wasn't clear, this morning, Disney announced that Josh D'Amaro would be the next CEO of the company while Dana Walden will become President and Chief Creative Officer.
- Both titles will become official on March 18 at the Meeting of Shareholders.
- Meanwhile, Bob Iger will serve as a Senior Advisor and board member through the end of the year.
- Compensation plans for both D'Amaro and Walden were also revealed.
- Speaking of CEOs, our own CEO wrote an open letter to D'Amaro.