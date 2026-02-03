An Open Letter to Josh D'Amaro

Dear Josh,

Congratulations on being the next CEO of The Walt Disney Company. I have no doubt that you have the skills, vision, and character to be the next great leader of the house that Walt and Roy built. As a Disney fan and shareholder, I couldn’t be more thrilled. However, my joy is a bit bittersweet as, selfishly, I will miss you.

I know you will be busy doing important things, but as I look back at my Disney life, some of my favorite memories are when we had the opportunity to connect. As I celebrate your latest accomplishment, let me share some of my favorite memories and why they show you are the right person for the job.



The first time I saw you was at Pleasure Island. You were leading Adventures by Disney then, which was just starting out. You were holding an information session for cast members — and while I had no intention of getting into that business, I wanted to learn more. As you spoke, you mentioned that one of the learnings from the pilot season was that you needed more Disney experience as Adventure Guides because they truly understood the service and storytelling you wanted the business to have.

To make that happen, you found a way that cast members could be guides but keep their current Disney roles, so there wouldn’t be any gaps in employment or benefits. I remember being impressed that someone was able to cut through the HR red tape and make it happen. I learned that the Disney bureaucracy wasn’t impenetrable if you had the stamina to pursue a good idea.

Fast forward to SXSW in 2023, when you did your first presentation at the conference. Afterwards, there was a reception (and for reasons I don’t quite understand), you gave me nearly 30 minutes of your time to chat about Disney, the business, and its future. After I made some point, you looked me in the eye and said, “You really know what you are talking about.” That is probably not true, but you kept asking me questions about the state of the business and made me feel respected. You taught me the value of making me feel heard and valued.

To be clear, I don’t have any delusion that my thoughts are particularly keen or insightful, but you still took the time to listen. As a cast member, we always tried to make the guests feel special, but I finally understood the true impact of that principle.



The next moment was when Disneyland dedicated a window to the children of Make-A-Wish. This was in the midst of some pretty tough stuff happening at Disney, but the dedication was a nice moment of joy during all the uncertainty. We were told that you would not have time to say "hello," which was understandable. Yet, somehow you made the time. But when I asked how you are doing, you once again looked in my eye and shared “There is a lot of unfun stuff right now.” I was shocked by that honesty. In my history, Disney executives always talk about how great things are, even when they are not. You were honest with me, and that was just another example of you showing how you respected me by not opting to lie. And this isn’t just about me. You find a way to show respect to everyone from front-line cast to fan site contributors.

The final story is when we were at D23 Brazil. I once again lucked into getting a significant part of your time. I shared how, when I was waiting in line, so many of the guests were former International College Program participants and how that experience strengthened their connection with the company. Later, during your keynote, you said, “I hear that a lot of you did the College Program.” The response was rapturous and created a special moment for all of those in the audience. Now, that may have always been part of your prepared remarks, but you made those former cast members and current fans feel special and respected. That you provided that to those who did that for your guests meant a lot to me.



What do all these stories have in common? They each show how you respect those associated with The Walt Disney Company and how you make them feel special. Look at how the guests love meeting you at the park. Do they agree with every decision Disney makes? Of course not. But they still feel seen and appreciated.

So yes, I will miss having moments with you, but unselfishly, that Disney will have a leader with that trait gives me great hope for Disney’s future.