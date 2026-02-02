ESPN and DraftKings Launch All-Day "PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast"

Score some green on the green! The first watch-and-bet experience for golf fans delivers betting-focused coverage during the 2026 season.

A new chapter in sports viewing has officially teed off, and it’s one where watching, analyzing, and betting on golf happens all in real time. As fan demand for deeper, more interactive coverage continues to grow, the PGA TOUR, ESPN, and DraftKings are leaning all the way in with a bold expansion that transforms how golf is consumed from the first tee to the final putt.

What’s Happening:

The PGA TOUR, ESPN, and DraftKings have announced the launch of PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings, the first all-day, watch-and-bet experience designed specifically for golf fans who want more insight, more action, and more ways to engage with the sport.

Beginning with the WM Phoenix Open, February 5-8 at TPC Scottsdale, the Betcast will air during 12 marquee PGA TOUR events throughout the 2026 season, offering wall-to-wall betting-focused coverage from sunup to sundown.

Streaming exclusively on the ESPN App, PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast will run more than eight hours per day across all four rounds of each featured tournament. That adds up to over 400 hours of coverage throughout the 2026 PGA TOUR Season.

The Betcast will stream alongside ESPN’s existing PGA TOUR LIVE offerings, including the Main Feed, Featured Group, and Featured Hole coverage. Fans can expect a steady mix of live betting analysis, real-time odds discussion, tournament winner and matchup markets, upcoming betting previews, and on-course storylines and player trends.

Now officially presented by DraftKings, the expanded Betcast brings industry-leading golf betting tools and insights directly into the broadcast. The goal: create a more immersive, informed, and community-driven viewing experience for fans who see betting as part of their entertainment. The experience is designed to complement live play, providing viewers with context and insight as shots unfold.

Jonathan Coachman will host the Betcast, joined by analysts Matt Every and Michael Collins. Additional support throughout the season will come from Graham DeLaet, Jeff Eisenband, Steve Scott, Kevin Sylvester, and betting analyst Rick Gehman, with more talent joining on a tournament-by-tournament basis.

DraftKings, ESPN, and the PGA TOUR emphasized their shared commitment to responsible gaming. The DraftKings Sportsbook app includes tools such as My Stat Sheet, limit setting, cool-off periods, and self-exclusion options, ensuring fans can enjoy the experience responsibly.

All streams available on the ESPN App: February 5–8 – WM Phoenix Open February 19–22 – The Genesis Invitational March 5–8 – Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 12–15 – THE PLAYERS Championship April 16–19 – RBC Heritage April 30–May 3 – Cadillac Championship May 7–10 – Truist Championship June 4–7 – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 25–28 – Travelers Championship August 13–16 – FedEx St. Jude Championship August 20–23 – BMW Championship August 27–30 – TOUR Championship

With expanded hours, marquee events, and a fully integrated betting experience, PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast is redefining what it means to watch golf in 2026.

