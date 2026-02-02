Senior Writer Jason Reid Signs Multi-Year Contract Extensive with ESPN's Andscape

NFL journalist Reid extends his influence with a new Andscape contract extension.

Andscape, Disney and ESPN’s Black content studio, has signed a multi-year contract extension with senior writer Jason Reid, who will continue as the platform’s lead journalist covering the NFL.

What's Happening:

Reid will maintain oversight of Andscape’s multi-platform NFL coverage while also contributing to ESPN outlets such as SportsCenter and ESPN Radio. This week, he is leading Andscape’s extensive coverage of Super Bowl LX from the San Francisco Bay Area, the organization’s largest reporting effort tied to the event.

Since joining Andscape (formerly The Undefeated) in January 2016—ahead of its official launch—Reid has become a leading voice documenting the emergence of Black quarterbacks as franchise leaders in the NFL. He officially began with the company as an ESPN.com columnist in February 2015.

At Andscape, Reid co-authored The NFL’s Racial Divide, an in-depth exploration of race and roster construction in the league, published in April 2017. The project earned the 2018 NABJ Salute to Excellence Award for sports digital media.

His debut book, Rise of the Black Quarterback (Andscape Books, August 2022), was met with critical acclaim and helped launch the Andscape Books imprint. In April 2025, Reid further expanded his storytelling as a first-time executive producer on the Hulu documentary The Quincy Avery Effect.

Prior to ESPN, Reid served as an NFL reporter and sports columnist for The Washington Post and co-hosted ESPN 980’s Washington, D.C., morning drive show, The Man Cave with Chris Paul and Jason Reid.

Earlier in his career, Reid wrote for The Los Angeles Times, covering the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clippers, and providing college basketball analysis. He began his journalism career covering prep sports for the publication.

