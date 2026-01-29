Underdogs Unite: ESPN's "30 for 30" Goes Inside the Iconic Eagles Super Bowl Play

The latest "30 for 30" from ESPN, "The Philly Special," arrives on Friday, February 6.

The latest edition of ESPN's 30 for 30 series is set to explore how one bold play call during Super Bowl LII became a cultural symbol that captured the spirit, resilience, and underdog identity of the Philadelphia Eagles and their city.

What's Happening:

The Philly Special tells the story of the moment that propelled the Eagles to an upset win over the Patriots for their first Super Bowl title in 2018, told through the perspectives of the players, coaches, and fans who experienced it. It’s also a personal look at the city of Philadelphia, with its unique mix of heartfelt optimism, notorious pessimism, and unbridled underdog passion.

In the eight years since it was run, The Philly Special has been immortalized on t-shirts, tattoos, murals, a statue outside Lincoln Financial Field, restaurant menus and multiple holiday albums recorded by the Eagles. It’s been everywhere and on everything, transcending football to become part of Philadelphia’s cultural identity.

Featured throughout the film are Kyle Brandt, Angelo Cataldi, Ray Didinger, Malcolm Jenkins, Chip Kelly, Jeffrey Lurie, Sal Paolantonio and Frank Reich, along with the head coach who called the Philly Special, Doug Pederson, and the four players whose hands touched the ball: Jason Kelce, Corey Clement, Trey Burton and Nick Foles.

Directed by Angela Zender and Shannon Furman, 30 for 30: The Philly Special premieres Friday, February 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN app.

What They're Saying:

Angela Zender, NFL Films co-director: “Everybody loves the Rocky movies, but they were fiction. The amazing thing about The Philly Special is that it’s a real-life Rocky story. A group of five underdogs went up against the greatest dynasty in NFL history and pulled off an upset worthy of Hollywood. That underdog mentality is something that will resonate with people all over the country.”

Shannon Furman, NFL Films co-director: "I grew up an Eagles fan, so The Philly Special has been a dream project. It was surreal to stand in front of the statue of Doug Pederson and Nick Foles at the Linc with the five men who made one of the most iconic plays in NFL history happen. There's no doubt fans will enjoy re-living the Eagles' first Super Bowl as much as I did."

