ESPN Scores Exclusive U.S. Rights to “Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League”

ESPN has acquired the U.S. rights to Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League, a new documentary that just debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival.

What’s Happening:

, while Bell Media has gained the Canadian rights. Origin documents the creation and launch of the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America, a pan-African professional basketball league in partnership with FIBA featuring 12 top club teams from across Africa’s 54 countries competing in a caravan format.

documents the creation and launch of the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America, a pan-African professional basketball league in partnership with FIBA featuring 12 top club teams from across Africa’s 54 countries competing in a caravan format. The film was written, co-directed and executive produced by Richard Brown ( True Detective ), with Tebogo Malope also directing.

), with Tebogo Malope also directing. Among those featured in the documentary are President Barack Obama, a strategic partner of NBA Africa, and rapper J. Cole, who played for the Rwanda Patriots during the BAL’s inaugural season alongside four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

The series is produced by Richard Brown’s Passenger and Fremantle, which are handling global sales on the series.

What They’re Saying:

Amadou Gallo Fall, President of the Basketball Africa League: “The BAL is the culmination of decades of work by the NBA and FIBA to grow basketball in Africa and give aspiring African players a predictable pathway to learn the game and maximize their potential. Through these agreements with ESPN and Bell Media, fans across North America will get a behind-the-scenes look at the BAL’s historic inaugural season and the impact that the league is having on lives, communities, and economies across the continent."

Richard Brown, co-director, writer, and executive producer: "To have ESPN and Bell Media — two of the most respected and far-reaching platforms in North America — bring Origin to audiences is truly exciting. Their belief in this series ensures this series will have the visibility and impact we hoped for; these are stories of ambition, competition, resilience and transformation."

