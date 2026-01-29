ESPN’s 2026 NHL Stadium Series Brings Bruins vs. Lightning, Jason Kelce, and ASL Broadcast to Tampa

Outdoor hockey returns with star power, cutting-edge tech, and an inclusive alternate telecast on ESPN+.

Hockey’s biggest spectacle is heading south, and ESPN is turning it into a full-scale event.

What’s Happening:

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series skates back onto ESPN this Sunday, delivering outdoor hockey drama under the Florida sky as the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium.

Airing Sunday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET, the fifth consecutive Stadium Series presentation on ESPN promises playoff-level intensity, cutting-edge production, and star power both on and off the ice.

From pirate-inspired visuals to a first intermission performance by Grammy Award-winning country superstar Tim McGraw, ESPN is leaning all the way into spectacle and accessibility, making this one of the network’s most ambitious NHL productions yet.

Adding an unexpected but highly anticipated crossover moment, ESPN NFL analyst Jason Kelce will serve as a special correspondent throughout Sunday’s coverage.

Kelce will be stationed in a newly created “Best Seat in the House” location at ice level, where he’ll interview rotating special guests during the broadcast. His presence is expected to draw fresh eyes to the game and inject Kelce’s trademark personality into the NHL spotlight.

Calling the action from Tampa will be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Ray Ferraro (analyst), Kevin Weekes (reporter), and Emily Kaplan (insider/reporter). Studio coverage will feature Steve Levy, Mark Messier, and P.K. Subban, broadcasting on-site both Saturday and Sunday.

The Stadium Series presentation will showcase ESPN’s most advanced technology, including aerial coverage, Skycam, on-ice skatecam, Mindfly chest cameras on referees, mic’d-up players, and immersive virtual graphics designed to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

This year’s game debuts a custom visual campaign inspired by Tampa Bay’s pirate heritage, using high-contrast illustrations and dramatic staging to elevate the outdoor hockey atmosphere. The design approach blends theatrical flair with playoff energy, aimed at captivating both longtime fans and newcomers tuning in for the spectacle.

In a major step forward for accessibility, the NHL and P-X-P will produce an alternate ASL telecast dedicated entirely to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, streaming on ESPN+.

NHL in ASL, featuring Jason Altmann and Jeff Mansfield, will deliver real-time play-by-play and color commentary entirely in American Sign Language, along with original intermission interviews and analysis. The broadcast represents a meaningful expansion of inclusive sports coverage at the national level.

The Stadium Series caps a packed NHL weekend on ESPN platforms:

ABC Hockey Saturday (Jan. 31) 1:00 p.m. ET: Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings 3:30 p.m. ET: New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Studio coverage from the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium

Sunday Night Doubleheader Following Bruins–Lightning, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN



From outdoor pageantry and celebrity crossover appeal to industry-leading accessibility, ESPN’s 2026 NHL Stadium Series is shaping up to be more than just a game; it’s a statement about where hockey coverage is headed next

