ESPN’s NHL Studio Crew Meets Jack Sparrow at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Stadium Series
Pirates, pucks, and a little bit of pixie dust? Only at Walt Disney World!
Ahead of the 2026 NHL Stadium Series in nearby Tampa, ESPN’s hockey studio crew made a swashbuckling stop at Magic Kingdom Park, because even the toughest analysts can’t resist a Disney detour.
What’s Happening:
- Steve Levy, Mark Messier, and P.K. Subban traded the rink for the high seas as they met none other than Captain Jack Sparrow outside the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.
- While the analysts are best known for breaking down slapshots and power plays, their encounter with Jack Sparrow added a playful pregame moment before heading west across Florida for one of the league’s marquee outdoor events.
- Moments like these highlight ESPN’s growing effort to capture fan attention beyond the arena, leaning into cultural touchpoints that spark conversation and broaden the reach of major sporting events.
- This weekend, ESPN will broadcast the highly anticipated NHL Stadium Series matchup from Tampa, transforming the home of the NFL’s Buccaneers into a massive open-air hockey venue. Outdoor games have become signature events for the league, blending pageantry with competition and creating unforgettable visuals for fans watching both in person and at home.
- Disney and ESPN share a unique corporate connection, but beyond that, the collaboration underscores how sports coverage increasingly embraces entertainment-driven moments. Whether it’s posing with pirates or broadcasting from unexpected locations, these experiences help transform a standard pregame into something memorable.
- And really, if you’re preparing for a battle on the ice, who better to consult than a captain who’s spent his career navigating treacherous waters?
- As the countdown to puck drop continues, one thing is clear: the road to the Stadium Series had at least one magical port of call.
More Magic Kingdom News:
- Walt Disney World Celebrates Black History Month with a Special Grand Marshall, Sweet Treats and Black Artistry
- 101 Year Old WWII Vet Celebrates Birthday at Walt Disney World
- New Strawberry and Peanut Butter Flavored Treats Come to the Magic Kingdom's Main Street Confectionary
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com